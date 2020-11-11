Matthias Schoenaerts and Joel Kinnaman Action Thriller ‘Brothers by Blood’ Sells to Vertical Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

“Brothers by Blood,” a crime drama starring Matthias Schoenaerts and Joel Kinnaman, has sold North American distribution rights to Vertical Entertainment.

The movie, originally called “The Sound of Philadelphia,” will be released in select theaters and on video-on-demand on Jan. 22, 2021.

Jérémie Guez wrote, directed and produced “Brothers By Blood,” based on Pete Dexter’s 1991 novel “Brotherly Love.” Set in Philly, the film follows Schoenaerts’ character named Peter, who watches helplessly a his sister is murdered — a brutal occurrence that leaves him with lasting generational wounds. The cast also includes Maika Monroe and Ryan Phillippe.

“‘Brothers by Blood’ explores family ties and the weight of the past that is transmitted from generation to generation, themes that have obsessed me since I was a kid and influenced me both as a writer and a director,” Guez said. “It has been an immense privilege to adapt Pete Dexter’s novel for cinema and an even greater privilege to be able to do so with such formidable actors. I am beyond thrilled to bring this story to audiences everywhere.”

Aimée Buidine and Julien Madon of Cheyenne also produced “Brothers by Blood, along with Christine Vachon and David Hinjosa of Killer Films and Trevor Matthews and Nick Gordon of Brookstreet Pictures.

“It’s fitting that a thriller like ‘Brothers by Blood’ be set against the backdrop of The City of Brotherly Love,” said Rich Goldberg, co-president of Vertical Entertainment. “With a plot that keeps you guessing, the film examines the costs of family loyalty and what anyone is willing to do — or not do — to prove that loyalty. We can’t wait to bring a film as exciting as this one to audiences everywhere.”

Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector at Vertical with Endeavor Content negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.