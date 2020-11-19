Bron Media Partnering With ‘Small Axe’ Producer Turbine Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

Bron Media Corp. has finalized a strategic investment and partnership with Turbine Studios, home to Steve McQueen’s “Small Axe” anthology series.

Turbine is a UK-based film and television production outfit headed by “The Crown” producer Andrew Eaton, “Small Axe” producers Tracey Scoffield and David Tanner and “The Fall” producer Justin Thomson.

Under the deal, unveiled Thursday, Turbine Studios will work closely with Bron to develop, package, and produce original IP driven from the UK and Europe. Turbine will also be a strategic partner to Bron, supporting some of the company’s film and television productions across Europe.

The companies said the investment allows Bron to have greater influence in the UK market for UK commissions (such as BBC, Channel 4 and Sky) due to Turbine’s deep knowledge of UK and European marketplace, commissioning systems and buyers, the British production community, crew, locations, regional financial schemes, studios, creative talent (writers, directors, actors), agencies and management companies.

Bron is best known for financing box office hit “Joker,” along with “Fences,” “The Morning Show,” “Bombshell,” “The Addams Family,” “A Simple Favor,” Tom Hanks’ “Greyhound,” Jason Reitman’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” Jordan Peele’s “Candyman” and the Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect,” starring Jennifer Hudson. Turbine’s slate includes Christian Schwochow’s Netflix production “Munich” and “Night Boat to Tangier,” starring Michael Fassbender.

“Being backed by such an ambitious strategic partner with real international clout whilst retaining the creative freedom to pursue a wide range of exciting projects really is the perfect combination,” Turbine Studios said. “From Day One, Bron recognized the strengths of the Turbine Studios team and shared our ambition to take us to the next level internationally.”

Aaron L. Gilbert, Bron’s Chairman and CEO, said, “For Bron, the strategic relationship with Turbine was important for many reasons. The Turbine partners make up some of the most respected and accomplished UK producers in the business. The group has such a deep knowledge of the UK marketplace and systems, plus UK/EU co-production structures, the UK production community, including crew, locations, regional financial opportunities, etc. Plus, creatively they’re world class, with deep experience with script and story, and experience in film and premium series television. We feel very fortunate to join forces with this powerhouse team.”

In addition to “The Crown,” Eaton’s previous work includes “Rush.” Scoffield executive produced “The Gathering Storm,” Stephen Frears’ “Dirty Pretty Things,” Michael Winterbottom’s “A Cock and Bull Story” and produced “Muhammad Ali’s Greatest Fight” and Sean Bean starrer “The Frankenstein Chronicles” for ITV.

McQueen created and directed “Small Axe,” which premiered on Nov. 15 on BBC One in the UK and will air on Nov. 20 on Amazon Prime Video. Three of the five episodes in the series — “Lovers Rock,” “Mangrove” and “Red, White and Blue” — opened the 58th New York Film Festival in September.