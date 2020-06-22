‘Broken Hearts Gallery’: Geraldine Viswanathan Overcomes Heartbreak in New Trailer (Watch)

Geraldine Viswanathan is getting past heartbreak by opening an art gallery in a new trailer for “The Broken Hearts Gallery,” released three weeks before the romantic comedy opens.

The footage, which dropped Monday, starts with Viswanathan’s character being forlorn over love and unable to get out of bed, prompting a roommate to declare, “We’re getting smell complaints from the city.”

Viswanathan later, however, stumbles into something of a meet-cute when she mistakenly gets into Dacre Montgomery’s car, thinking it’s her Lyft. The trailer reveals that she’s been unable to let go of the physical mementos of past relationships — leading to the notion of dealing with that pain by opening an art gallery specializing in just that. “Heartbreak is the loneliest feeling in the world and the truth is that it happens to us all,” she says at one point.

“The Broken Hearts Gallery,” from executive producer Selena Gomez, hits theaters on July 17 — a week after Solstice Studios opens “Unhinged.” That’s also a week before Disney’s “Mulan” opens and two weeks before Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” launches.

Earlier this month, Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions’ Stage 6 Films acquired the worldwide rights to Natalie Krinsky’s directorial debut from producer and financier No Trace Camping. “The Broken Hearts Gallery” also stars Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill and Bernadette Peters.

Currently, 217 drive-in locations in the U.S. are open along with 681 other venues showing movies, according to box office tracker Comscore. Most of the nation’s 5,400 movie theaters have been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the industry’s reopening not expected to until mid-July.