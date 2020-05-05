British Film Commission Kickstarts Consultation Process to Restart U.K. Production

The British Film Commission has today begun its consultation on a draft set of protocols for inward investment film and TV production so the U.K. can restart high-end scripted production as soon as lockdown measures are eased.

The BFC’s recommendations will be incorporated into the BFI’s COVID-19 Taskforce proposals, which will be sent to the U.K. government.

The Inward Investment Recovery Group, overseen by BFC chair and producer Iain Smith, comprises three ‘Task and Finish’ working groups: Business & Legal Affairs; Visual Effects & Post; and Physical Production.

The main focus for the Physical Production sub-group has been to devise draft production protocols to present to the government, displaying how the inward investment TV and film industry can restart once lockdown measures are eased, and to provide the industry with a framework to mobilize in a co-ordinated and safe way.

The draft production protocols cover best practice on set, on location, and by department, incorporating health and safety advice and more.

The intention is for the proposals to be relevant to domestic production and major U.S. productions.

Earlier today, Variety detailed many of the proposals. Bectu, which has fed into the group, is circulating the proposals among its members this week.

Adrian Wootton, chief executive of the British Film Commission, said: “Like many of the U.K.’s sectors, COVID-19 and the restrictions put in place to combat it risk profound and potentially long-lasting economic impacts on film and TV production. There will need to be modifications to the way film and TV shows are made.

“While ideally, production would start again as soon as it is safe to do so, that timetable is up to the government. But we need to be ready to restart as soon as the restrictions are lifted.”

Ben Roberts, chief executive of the BFI, said: “Once consultation closes on May 15, the aim of the finalized Codes of Practice is to help the physical production industry to protect crew and cast by adopting a safe working environment and practices in light of COVID-19 related risks; and to understand and recognize the changes they need to make in order to achieve this.”