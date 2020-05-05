‘Bright 2’ Eyes Director Louis Leterrier

Netflix is in talks with French director Louis Leterrier for the fantasy actioner “Bright 2,” with Will Smith and Joel Edgerton reprising their roles.

Leterrier’s credits include the two “Transporter” titles, “Now You See Me,” “Clash of the Titans” and “Unleashed.” He executive produced and directed the Netflix series “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.”

Netflix is planning to begin shooting the sequel once it’s able to start production when the impact of the coronavirus pandemic eases.

The script for “Bright 2” is written by David Ayer and Evan Spiliotopoulos, with a rewrite by T.S. Nowlin. Producers are Ayer, Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless.

Ayer directed the original 2017 film, set in an alternative universe in Los Angeles, where humans and creatures called orcs co-exist. Smith portrayed an LAPD officer and Edgerton played his orc partner. The duo confronted racism and corruption in a world where a few individuals called “Brights” have the power to wield rare magic wands without dying.

“Bright” became one of Netflix’s most streamed films. Netflix confirmed it was developing a sequel in 2018 with Smith and Edgerton returning, and Ayer directing and writing the script with Spiliotopoulos. Ayer has since opted out of helming the movie.

Leterrier is repped by CAA and Management 360. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.