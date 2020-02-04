×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Bridesmaids’ Comic Matt Lucas to Voice Lead in ‘Molesworth’ Feature Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Christopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
Matt Lucas Molesworth
CREDIT: Lupus Films

British comedian and actor Matt Lucas will voice the lead role in “Molesworth,” an animated film adaptation of the best-selling series of boarding school books written by Geoffrey Willans and illustrated by Ronald Searle.

Lupus Films and Melusine Productions, the producers behind the acclaimed animated feature “Ethel & Ernest,” will team up with Uli Meyer Studios to produce the 2D, hand-drawn feature, based on “The Compleet Molesworth” series. The film will be pitched next month at Cartoon Movie, Europe’s leading animated movie co-production forum, which takes place in Bordeaux, France.

Lucas (“Little Britain,” “Bridesmaids,” “Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland”) will voice the role of Nigel Molesworth, a self-confident, tousle-haired public school boy with a mischievous nature and a penchant for power. The character was first drawn by Ronald Searle for his Punch magazine comic strip and later developed into a series of books, first published in 1953.

Commenting on his role as the less than scholarly school boy, Lucas said: “I is frilled to be hassosiated wiv such a professeshanul-looking cartoon pleas can i hav my munny now pleas?”

Popular on Variety

“Molesworth” will be produced by Camilla Deakin, Ruth Fielding and Stéphan Roelants and directed by Uli Meyer. The story is by Meyer with a screenplay by Giles New and Keiron Self.

“The ‘Molesworth’ series is a wonderful depiction of 1950s prep school life full of brilliantly drawn characters and dark humor,” said Camilla Deakin, producer and founder of Lupus Films. “We are delighted to present this hilarious adventure romp in the tradition of classic 1950s comedies, but brought right up to date for today’s family audiences, for a whole new generation to discover.”

Meyer added: “Ronald Searle was one of the most influential graphic artists of the 20th century, and I’m deeply honored that before he died, he entrusted me with one of his most memorable creations. This film will bring his unique and unmistakable illustrative style to life, as only 2D animation can.”

Melusine’s Roelants said: “Being part of the ‘Molesworth’ production team is an opportunity we’ve been waiting for. Ronald Searle’s talent is an inspiration and a richness that our artists are eager to showcase under the guidance of the talented Uli Meyer. Working with our friends at Lupus Films is, as always, a wonderful opportunity to deliver a funny and intelligent film with a remarkable artistic quality.”

More Film

  • Matt Lucas Molesworth

    'Bridesmaids' Comic Matt Lucas to Voice Lead in 'Molesworth' Feature Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

    British comedian and actor Matt Lucas will voice the lead role in “Molesworth,” an animated film adaptation of the best-selling series of boarding school books written by Geoffrey Willans and illustrated by Ronald Searle. Lupus Films and Melusine Productions, the producers behind the acclaimed animated feature “Ethel & Ernest,” will team up with Uli Meyer [...]

  • Lucy Boynton attends the premiere of

    Ian Bonhote to Direct 'Faithfull,' Altitude Takes World Rights

    Ian Bonhôte, a double BAFTA nominee for the feature documentary “McQueen,” has attached as the director on narrative feature “Faithfull,” about the singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull. Altitude has acquired worldwide sales rights. As previously reported, Lucy Boynton, who played Mary Austin in “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and appears in Ryan Murphy’s “The Politician” for Netflix, stars as Faithfull. [...]

  • For Sama SXSW Cannes Documentary

    Oscars: How the Doc Branch Puts Women and International Stories Front and Centre (Column)

    For female filmmakers in the industry, this year’s round of Oscar nominations – in which acclaimed female-helmed films such as “Hustlers” and “The Farewell” were shut out in place of male-directed Best Picture nominees predominantly centred on stories of white men – told a frustratingly familiar story. But in the Academy’s non-fiction branch, a different [...]

  • A still from Be Water by

    'Be Water': Film Review

    Some movie stars level a kind of divinity that transcends personal preference — woe betide the dissenter who openly finds Audrey Hepburn cloying, or Cary Grant less than charming. That Bruce Lee had long ascended to that level of iron-clad cool was underlined by the biggest popular quibble with “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” [...]

  • A still from Happy Happy Joy

    'Happy Happy Joy Joy: The Ren & Stimpy Story': Film Review

    For many the 1990s were the Age of Irony, with hipster cultural touchstones like Spy magazine and the TV show “Strangers With Candy” helping make snark the preferred flavor of the day. “The Simpsons” was also a big player in that area, yet arguably no cartoon series before had been quite so postmodern as “The [...]

  • The Man Standing Next

    Virus Fears Dampen Korea Box Office, Halt Movie Promotions

    Fear of the spread of the coronavirus that is sweeping China has begun to contaminate the film industry in South Korea. Box office between Friday and Sunday dropped by 70% compared to last week’s 4-day holiday weekend and by 30% compared with the weekend before that. Though the virus may only be partly responsible. “We [...]

  • Nicolas Cage

    Film News Roundup: Nicolas Cage's 'Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' Gets Release Date

    In today’s film news roundup, Nicolas Cage’s “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” and indie drama “Shooting Heroin” get release dates, the “Big Fur” documentary finds distribution and Ezra Miller forms a production company. RELEASE DATES Lionsgate has dated the Nicolas Cage movie “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” for March 19, 2021. Tom Gormican is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad