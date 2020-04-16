Sylvester Stallone, Lin-Manuel Miranda and More Remember Brian Dennehy: ‘Simply a Brilliant Performer’

After news broke on Thursday that Tony-winning actor Brian Dennehy had died, tributes from those who had worked with and admired him began to pour in on social media.

Dennehy, who was 81, starred in “Death of a Salesman” on both Broadway and television, as well as films such as “Tommy Boy,” “First Blood” and “Cocoon.”

Sylvester Stallone, who performed alongside Dennehy in “First Blood,” shared a photo from the film on Instagram with the caption, “He simply was a brilliant performer… He also was a Vietnam vet that helped me very much building the character of Rambo.”

Mia Farrow, who worked with Dennehy on the play “Love Letters” in 2014, shared a photo of the actor with her dog, Bowie.

Just devastated to learn that the magnificent Brian Dennehy has died. They is no one i enjoyed working with more. And there are few friends as valued in my life. I took this photo backstage when we were in Love Letters. He loved my pup Bowie. pic.twitter.com/s55Cc37lFy — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 16, 2020

“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda reminisced about seeing Dennehy on stage, calling him “masterful” and “a colossus.”

Was lucky enough to see Brian Dennehy twice on stage, masterful in Love Letters, and monumentally heartbreaking in Death Of A Salesman. A colossus. What a loss. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 16, 2020

Josh Gad also mentioned Dennehy’s performance in “Death of a Salesman,” tweeting that “it will go down as one of the crowning performances ever delivered.”

Another day. Another piece of devastating news. For those who never got to see Brian's towering performance in "Death of A Salesman," it will go down as one of the crowing performances ever delivered in a stage. #RIPbriandennehy https://t.co/23QgabbeZY — Josh Gad (@joshgad) April 16, 2020

Patton Oswalt referenced his comedic bit about first meeting Dennehy at a buffet table in his tribute, also sharing a photo of their animated characters in “Ratatouille.”

#RIPBrianDennehy “Character actors! Who gives a fuck if we’re fat?” You were the best rat-dad a little chef could ask for. Miss you, man. pic.twitter.com/wTJpc3IHGB — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 16, 2020

Lili Reinhart, who worked with Dennehy on a pilot, tweeted a photo of herself with the actor to commemorate him. “He was so kind and incredible at his craft,” Reinhart wrote.

I had the privilege of working with Brian Dennehy on a pilot years ago. He was so kind and incredible at his craft. My thoughts are with his family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JY17whIAdN — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) April 16, 2020

Academy Award-winning actor Marlee Matlin paid tribute to Dennehy on Twitter, calling him a “tremendous actor.”

https://twitter.com/MarleeMatlin/status/1250842894178693121

“Desperate Housewives” actor Dana Delany, who worked with Dennehy on the 1999 film “Sirens,” wrote on Twitter that “they don’t make his kind anymore.”

I met Brian in a bar, acted in a movie with him but the stage was what he loved. In rehearsal he said, “This is it, kid.” He was a fellow nutmegger, mick and a Marine. They don’t make his kind anymore. ❤️to his family. https://t.co/0TLeo2MAyt — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) April 16, 2020

William Shatner tweeted that Dennehy was a “wonderfully talented actor.”

Condolences to the family of Brian Dennehy. 😞 A wonderfully talented actor. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) April 16, 2020

Actor John Lithgow also paid tribute, referring to Dennehy as one of the greatest.

We’ve lost one of our great actors. Rest #BrianDennehy — John Lithgow (@JohnLithgow) April 16, 2020

Sending sympathy to Elizabeth Dennehy and her family on the loss of her father, the great Brian Dennehy. — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) April 16, 2020

RIP Brian Dennehy. You left a beautiful cinematic mark. #BePeace https://t.co/nhwqUIARke — Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) April 16, 2020

RIP Brian Dennehy. Brilliant and versatile, a powerhouse actor and a very nice man as well. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) April 16, 2020

I’m just devastated to hear we lost my beloved friend and colleague, #BrianDennehy. We were partners on two of my favorite films, Split Image and Best Seller. I’ve never laughed so hard as we did every day on the set or off. For a big “tough guy,” he was a sweetheart. #RIPBrian pic.twitter.com/EjsxMvqlxw — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 16, 2020

Very sad to hear about the passing of Brian Dennehy. He was a fantastic actor on the big and small screens, as well as theatre. Another great loss!!! RIP MM pic.twitter.com/tv8ZwdRbO9 — Malcolm McDowell (@McDowellMalc) April 16, 2020

Rest In Peace Brian Dennehy!

If y’all didn’t know who this man

was, you should.

He was one hell of an actor!

I learned a lot from watching his performances.

You will be missed!#BrianDennehy🙏🏼❤️ https://t.co/B7YdWkjcxX pic.twitter.com/lL7tCbrLkY — kirk acevedo (@kirkacevedo) April 16, 2020

The great Brian Dennehy has died. I loved co starring with him in Deadly Matrimony. One day he completely rewrote a scene and handed it to me. It was great. I said give me 30 minutes. We shot it. A great great actor has passed RIP https://t.co/HBatWSfNdO — Treat Williams (@Rtreatwilliams) April 16, 2020

Brian Dennehy gave the address at my college graduation. About halfway through he took a long pause, removed his sunglasses, robbed his eyes, looked out at a sea of students and growled, “Hell of a way to get over a hangover.” Still laughing. RIP pic.twitter.com/Ga34YU6alS — Tom King (@TomKingTK) April 16, 2020

Brian Dennehy, Burly Actor in 'First Blood,' 'Cocoon' and 'Death of a Salesman,' Dies at 81 https://t.co/iqRXLPWfEO Gutted. RIP Bear — TitusWelliver (@welliver_titus) April 16, 2020

He gave beautiful commencement at my college graduation ⁦@Columbia⁩ -then saw his brilliant work on broadway #DeathOfASalesman, &17 years later I worked w/ him ⁦@NBCBlacklist⁩ where he continues to be a key character. RIP. One of the greats. https://t.co/4gCiOyqxSc — Amir Arison (@AmirArison) April 16, 2020

In memory of Brian Dennehy… pic.twitter.com/WU62h7DyTp — Dave Vescio (@DaveVescio) April 16, 2020