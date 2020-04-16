Sylvester Stallone, Lin-Manuel Miranda and More Remember Brian Dennehy: ‘Simply a Brilliant Performer’

After news broke on Thursday that Tony-winning actor Brian Dennehy had died, tributes from those who had worked with and admired him began to pour in on social media.
Dennehy, who was 81, starred in “Death of a Salesman” on both Broadway and television, as well as films such as “Tommy Boy,” “First Blood” and “Cocoon.”
Sylvester Stallone, who performed alongside Dennehy in “First Blood,” shared a photo from the film on Instagram with the caption, “He simply was a brilliant performer… He also was a Vietnam vet that helped me very much building the character of Rambo.”
Mia Farrow, who worked with Dennehy on the play “Love Letters” in 2014, shared a photo of the actor with her dog, Bowie.
“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda reminisced about seeing Dennehy on stage, calling him “masterful” and “a colossus.”
Josh Gad also mentioned Dennehy’s performance in “Death of a Salesman,” tweeting that “it will go down as one of the crowning performances ever delivered.”
Patton Oswalt referenced his comedic bit about first meeting Dennehy at a buffet table in his tribute, also sharing a photo of their animated characters in “Ratatouille.”
Lili Reinhart, who worked with Dennehy on a pilot, tweeted a photo of herself with the actor to commemorate him. “He was so kind and incredible at his craft,” Reinhart wrote.
Academy Award-winning actor Marlee Matlin paid tribute to Dennehy on Twitter, calling him a “tremendous actor.”
https://twitter.com/MarleeMatlin/status/1250842894178693121
“Desperate Housewives” actor Dana Delany, who worked with Dennehy on the 1999 film “Sirens,” wrote on Twitter that “they don’t make his kind anymore.”
William Shatner tweeted that Dennehy was a “wonderfully talented actor.”
Actor John Lithgow also paid tribute, referring to Dennehy as one of the greatest.
Read more Twitter tributes to Dennehy below.