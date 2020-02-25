×

Breaking Through The Lens Unveils Shortlist for Pitching Platform at Cannes

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Breaking through the glass

Breaking Through The Lens, an initiative launched three years ago to promote emerging female directors, has unveiled the shortlist of projects vying to participate in the 3rd edition of its pitching platform set to take place during the Cannes Film Festival.

The selected projects, which will be pitched to over 100 financiers and key industry people during Cannes, were announced during the European Film Market on Feb. 25.

Spanning 13 countries, this year’s shortlist of 20 titles includes Tamika Guishard’s African dance-driven feature “Rhythm in Blues;” Daresha Kyi’s U.S. documentary “Mama Bears” which follows conservative Christian mothers whose lives are transformed as they accept their LGBTQ children; Ahd Kamel’s Saudi Arabian feature “My Driver and I” set in 80s and 90s and centering on an unlikely friendship between a privileged Saudi girl and her Nubian driver; and Laura Moss’ feature debut “Birth/Rebirth,” a female-driven Frankenstein adaptation.

Set to be announced in early April, the final list will be narrowed down to ten projects by a jury comprising Emma Berkofsky, the head of development at Lionsgate UK, Ursula Devine, development executive at Northern Ireland Screen, Akua Gyamf, the ounder of The British Blacklist, Daisy Hamilton, acquisitions and business development at TriCoast Worldwide, Kate Kinninmont, managing director of The F Word Media company, Nina Ritter, acquisition and development executive at Studiocanal in Berlin, Caddy Vanasirikul, VP of acquisitions and productions at The Exchange, Tiffany Boyle, the president of packaging and sales at Ramo Law, and Tina Gharavi, the BAFTA-nominated TV and film director.

Popular on Variety

“There’s clearly a disconnect happening in the industry when you look at the numbers of women coming out of film schools and the numbers of features being directed by women,” says Emily Carlton, who co-founded Breaking Through The Lens with fellow directors Daphne Schmon and Elpida Stathatou.

“As filmmakers ourselves, we found that the biggest obstacle was getting financing. When you’re in Cannes it can be very difficult to get meetings with some of the bigger financiers. It can be overwhelming,” said Carlton.

Last year’s edition of Breaking Through the Lens featured ten projects from 11 countries. Three of these projects have since entered production.

Schmon said the “gender imbalance at the top levels of our industry is evident now more than ever, with not a single woman nominated for Best Director at the BAFTA’s or Oscars.”

“The talent is definitely out there, along with lots of good will in the industry but at a certain point, talk is not enough,” said Schmon.

The Shortlisted Projects are :

“Algeria”
Director: Violeta Salama
Producer: Clara Nieto

“Alaska”
Director: Rachel Cain Stephens
Producer: Maria Allred

“Birth/Rebirth
Director: Laura Moss
Producer: Mali Elfman

“Chickenshit”
Director: Jessica dela Merced
Producer: Bob Shaye

“Dancing for Heaven”
Director: Billie Porter
Producer: Candice Dragonas

“Four Letters of Love”
Director: Polly Steele
Producer: Chris Curling

“Gillyfish”
Director: Sarah Sellman
Producer: Jon Shestack

“Jennifer, 42”
Director: Elle Kamihira
Producer: Katie Hyde

“Kodokushi”
Director: Janus Victoria
Producer: Lorna Tee

“Let’s Do This”
Director: Lora Campbell
Producer: Emily Andrews

“Lilly”
Director: Rachel Feldman
Producer: J Todd Harris

“Mamma Bears”
Director: Daresha Kyi
Producer: Yvonne Welbon

“Mouth”
Director: Kimi Lee
Producer: Isabel Marden

“Murder Fans”
Director: Nat Luurtsema
Producer: April Kelley

“My Driver And I”
Director: Ahd Kamel
Producer: Georgina Paget

“Rhythm in Blues”
Director: Tamika Guishard
Producer: Birgit Gernböck

“Skin of Youth”
Director: Ash Mayfair
Producer: Ngoc Tran

“The Other Widow”
Director: Ma’ayan Rypp
Producer: Amir Harel

“The Wild Ones”
Director: Eva Weber
Producer: Jessica Levick

“You And Me Both”
Director: Jennifer Suhr
Producer: Carolyn Mao

More Film

  • Breaking through the glass

    Breaking Through The Lens Unveils Shortlist for Pitching Platform at Cannes

    Breaking Through The Lens, an initiative launched three years ago to promote emerging female directors, has unveiled the shortlist of projects vying to participate in the 3rd edition of its pitching platform set to take place during the Cannes Film Festival. The selected projects, which will be pitched to over 100 financiers and key industry [...]

  • 'Blind,' Starring Demi Moore, Alec Baldwin,

    'Blind,' Starring Demi Moore, Alec Baldwin, Goes to Germany's Tiberius (EXCLUSIVE)

    Tiberius Film, headed by Oliver Fink, has acquired rights for Germany to drama “Blind,” starring Demi Moore and Alec Baldwin, at Berlin’s European Film Market, as well as horror film “Death of Me” and action-horror movie “The Driver.” “Blind” tells the story of a writer who loses his wife and his eyesight in a car [...]

  • Hillary Clinton

    Hillary Clinton on Harvey Weinstein: 'It Was Time for An Accounting'

    Hillary Clinton has said that the jury’s verdict in the trial of Harvey Weinstein, formerly one of her primary Hollywood donors, “really speaks for itself.” “It is obviously something that people have looked at and followed, because it was time for an accounting and the jury clearly found that,” said Clinton, who was speaking Tuesday [...]

  • Ordinary Justice

    'Ordinary Justice' Director Chiara Bellosi on Fascination With Courthouses

    Young Italian director Chiara Bellosi is at the Berlinale with “Ordinary Justice” which examines the lives of two families on opposite sides of a murder case who intersect on the benches outside the room where the case is being tried. This first work, screening in Generation14Plus, is produced by Carlo Cresto-Dina’s Tempesta which discovered Alice Rohrwacher (“The Wonders,” [...]

  • The Invisible Man

    Elisabeth Moss in 'The Invisible Man': Film Review

    These days, the horror-fantasy thriller tends to be a junk metaphysical spook show that throws a whole lot of scary clutter at the audience — ghosts, “demons,” mad killers — without necessarily adding up to an experience that’s about anything. But in “The Invisible Man,” Leigh Whannell’s ingenious and entertaining update of a concept that’s [...]

  • Nora Arnezeder

    Berlin: Wide's Thriller 'Blast' Sold to Japan, Latin America at the EFM (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Blast,” a high-concept thriller produced and represented in international markets by Paris-based company Wide, has sold to several territories at the EFM in Berlin. Vanya Peirani-Vignes’ feature debut, “Blast” takes place Parisian parking lot where Sonia finds herself trapped in her car with her son while her boyfriend’s daughter has been left outside to deal [...]

  • digger

    Greek Director Grigorakis Saddles up 'Western' 'Digger' at Berlin

    For a feature debut that he describes as a contemporary Western, Greek director Georgis Grigorakis settled on a familiar archetype — “a lonely guy with his horse, with his shotgun” — who, in keeping with the genre’s conventions, is drawn into a confrontation and is prepared to fight to the bitter end in the defense [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad