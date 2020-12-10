Crew Member Tests Positive for COVID on Brad Pitt Thriller ‘Bullet Train’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Cast and crew members were sent home this week due to a coronavirus scare on the Los Angeles set of “Bullet Train,” the upcoming Brad Pitt thriller.

The move was made after an asymptomatic crew person tested positive for COVID-19. In accordance with union protocol and out of an abundance of caution, the handful of cast and crew who had contact with the crew member went home and continued to be tested. Pitt was one of the cast members who had been in contact with the crew member.

However, there have been no additional positive test results at this point, insiders say. A source confirmed that Pitt has tested negative multiple times and was one of the members of the group who was sent home. Production on the film is continuing uninterrupted.

A spokesperson for Pitt declined to comment.

“Bullet Train” is directed by David Leitch, who oversaw “John Wick” and “Atomic Blonde.” Its cast includes Joey King, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Lady Gaga, Michael Shannon and Logan Lerman. The film centers on five assassins who find themselves on a Japanese bullet train.

Hollywood has spent a great deal of money developing safety protocols with an eye towards resuming shooting on movies and television shows during the pandemic. However, it has been difficult to keep sets entirely free from COVID-19. Major studio productions such as “The Batman” shut down after its star Robert Pattinson tested positive and lower budget movies such as Netflix’s “The Harder They Fall” with Idris Elba also had a COVID-19 related shutdown.

Elaine Low contributed to this report.