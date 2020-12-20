Box Office: ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Sputters in China, Grosses $38.5 Million Overseas

Diana Prince may be able to best Cheetah, but she’s no match for a global pandemic.

“Wonder Woman 1984” opened to a less than heroic $18.8 million in China over the weekend and a disappointing $38.5 million overseas. That’s far less than the $38 million that the first “Wonder Woman” grossed in its opening weekend in China and likely means that the follow-up will earn far less than the $90.5 million that its predecessor pulled in from the country over the course of its run. China is one of the few theatrical markets where moviegoing has begun to show signs of life during a public health catastrophe.

“Wonder Woman 1984” was intended to be one of the holiday season’s biggest releases, but with coronavirus cases rising around the country, Warner Bros. has opted to debut the film on HBO Max in the U.S. when it opens in cinemas on Dec. 25.

The film opened in several other foreign markets. “Wonder Woman 1984” pulled in $3.6 million in Taiwan, $2 million in Thailand, $1.7 million in Brazil, and $1.6 million in Mexico and Japan.

“Wonder Woman 1984” brings back Gal Gadot as the Amazonian warrior princess with Patty Jenkins returning as director. The film follows Wonder Woman in the Reagan era as she does battle with Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and businessman Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal).

The hope is that “Wonder Woman 1984” will create some buzz around HBO Max when it debuts on the streaming service. Both HBO Max and Warner Bros are owned by AT&T, which is trying to break into the lucrative streaming market and hold off a challenge from Netflix. Warner Bros. recently announced that in light of the pandemic it would be release its entire 2021 film slate, which includes blockbusters like “Dune” and “The Matrix 4,” on HBO Max at the same time they open in theaters.