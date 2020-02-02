×

Box Office: ‘Rhythm Section’ Flops as ‘Bad Boys’ Takes Another Victory Lap

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Rhythm Section
CREDIT: Jose Haro / Eon Prods.

Box office newcomers “Rhythm Section” and “Gretel and Hansel” fumbled as “Bad Boys for Life” remained champions during a painfully slow Super Bowl weekend.

Football’s biggest matchup is usually a slow time at movie theaters since Super Bowl is the most-watched event on TV. This year proved no exception. Overall ticket sales topped out at roughly $85 million, the second-worst showing in almost 15 years, according to Comscore.

Sony’s “Bad Boys for Life” easily stayed at No. 1 on box office charts, collecting another $17.6 million over the weekend. The third entry in the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence-led franchise has been an unexpectedly strong draw at multiplexes and has collected $148 million to date.

Elsewhere, Paramount’s “Rhythm Section,” an R-rated action drama starring Blake Lively,” got pummeled by the competition, landing at No. 10 with a disastrous $2.8 million. The film carries a $50 million price tag, meaning it could end up losing a sizable chunk of change. However, Paramount only spent $30 million for distribution rights.

It likely didn’t help that reviews for “Rhythm Section,” about a woman investigating a plane crash that killed her family, were dismal. It landed a 30% on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences gave it a “C+” CinemaScore. The film, which was delayed twice after Lively injured her hand on set, was produced by “James Bond” vets Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli and directed by Reed Morano.

Popular on Variety

This weekend’s other new release, “Gretel and Hansel,” also had an underwhelming — though slightly less painful — opening weekend. The reimagining of the Brothers Grimm folklore debuted to a muted $6 million from 3,007 theaters, enough to land in fourth place. Luckily, Orion Pictures spent about $5 million to produce the film, so it’ll have a smaller path to profitability.

“Gretel and Hansel” was also bruised by poor word of mouth after landing a “C-” CinemaScore. Oz Perkins directed the dark adaptation, starring Sophia Lillis (“It,” “Sharp Objects”) as Gretel in the new version of the fairytale about a young girl and her brother who accidentally find themselves in the house of an evil enchantress.

In a distant second place, Universal’s “1917” nabbed $9.6 million for a domestic tally of $119 million. The Oscar hopeful (and odds-on favorite to win best picture) has also made its mark at the international box office, where the World War I drama has made $129 million. Globally, “1917” has earned $249 million.

More to come…

More Film

  • The Rhythm Section

    Box Office: 'Rhythm Section' Flops as 'Bad Boys' Takes Another Victory Lap

    Box office newcomers “Rhythm Section” and “Gretel and Hansel” fumbled as “Bad Boys for Life” remained champions during a painfully slow Super Bowl weekend. Football’s biggest matchup is usually a slow time at movie theaters since Super Bowl is the most-watched event on TV. This year proved no exception. Overall ticket sales topped out at [...]

  • The Last Tree

    BIFA: How We Overhauled Our Voting System to Give Films a Fair Shot (Column)

    Ahead of tonight’s BAFTA Awards in London, Amy Gustin and Deena Wallace, co-directors of the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA), discuss how they shook up their awards’ voting mechanisms to become more inclusive of a wider variety of films and filmmakers.  BIFA is different from other awards bodies in its process as well as its [...]

  • Shorta

    'Shorta,' 'Lamb,' 'Any Day Now' Stand Out at Goteborg's Nordic Film Market

    A wide range of Scandinavian films, including the politically-charged Danish drama “Shorta,” the supernatural Icelandic drama “Lamb” with Noomi Rapace, and the Finnish-Iranian refugee tale “Any Day Now,’ were some of the highlights at this year’s Nordic Film Market. They were presented, along with 13 other films in post-production, as part of the Work-in-Progress section. [...]

  • Richard Price speaks at the "The

    'Clockers,' 'The Night Of' Writer Richard Price: 'Screenwriting Saved My Life'

    “Screenwriting saved my life.” That was the simple and heartfelt statement delivered by Richard Price, the acclaimed novelist and screenwriter behind such notable works as “Clockers,” “Mad Dog and Glory,” “The Night Of” and “The Wire,” as he collected the Ian McLellan Hunter Award for career achievement from the WGA East on Saturday night during [...]

  • Tabitha Jackson

    Sundance Film Festival Names Tabitha Jackson as Director

    Filmmaker Tabitha Jackson has been named the incoming director of the Sundance Film Festival, succeeding outgoing director John Cooper. Sundance, America’s premiere festival and sales market for global independent film, elevates Jackson from her previous role as director of the Sundance Institute’s documentary film program. Cooper, who vacates the role after 11 years, has been [...]

  • Minari

    Sundance Winners: 'Minari' and 'Boys State' Take Top Honors

    The Sundance Film Festival awarded its grand jury awards to Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari,” a semi-autobiographical glimpse into the Korean American director’s Arkansas upbringing, and “Boys State,” an immersive vérité look at an impassioned class of politically inclined Texas teens who participate in an annual mock-government competition. Ethan Hawke and his fellow U.S. dramatic competition [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad