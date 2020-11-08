Kevin Costner, Diane Lane Thriller ‘Let Him Go’ Tops Election Week Box Office

Focus Features’ “Let Him Go” provided a few sparks at an otherwise lifeless box office, opening over the weekend with an estimated $4.1 million.

In these COVID times, that was good enough for a first place finish. Focus also took second place with the sophomore weekend of its horror film “Come Play.” Co-produced with Amblin Partners, “Come Play” netted $1.7 million domestically bringing its total to $5.6 million.

The speciality division of Universal Pictures has been active during coronavirus in part because of a deal that its studio parent company inked with AMC Theatres. The pact enables Universal and Focus to release their movies in on-demand platforms within 17 days of their theatrical debuts. In return, AMC receives a cut of digital revenues.

Of course, the big story of the weekend was not cinemas. It was a presidential election that stretched from Tuesday to Saturday, dominating the news and Americans’ attention.

“Let Him Go” stars Kevin Costner as a retired sheriff and Diane Lane as his wife. The couple leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living in the Dakotas — a confrontation that ends in violence. Lesley Manville, who scored an Oscar nomination for her work in another Focus release, 2017 “Phantom Thread,” co-stars. “Let Him Go” was written and directed by Thomas Bezucha, the filmmaker behind “The Family Stone.”

“War With Grandpa,” a Robert De Niro family comedy from 101 Studios, took third place, grossing $1.5 million to bring its total after three weeks to $13.4 million. Open Road’s “Honest Thief,” a thriller with Liam Neeson, was fourth with $1.1 million, pushing its haul to $11.2 million.

The top five was rounded out by Disney’s re-release of “Toy Story,” which picked up $505,000.

At this point, exhibitors will take what they can get in terms of ticket sales, but with box office grosses like these, it’s going to be a long, potentially deadly winter for theaters. If “Wonder Woman 1984” moves from its Christmas release, it’s unclear how theaters will be able to stay open barring some significant government assistance.