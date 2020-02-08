×

‘Birds of Prey’ Lays an Egg at the Box Office

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Birds of Prey
CREDIT: Claudette Barius

Margot Robbie’s superheroine spinoff “Birds of Prey” is landing with a somewhat disappointing $34 million opening weekend at 4,236 North American sites, estimates showed Saturday.

The figure deflates hopes that “Birds of Prey” will become a hit. It’s significantly below Warner Bros.’ pre-release forecast of $45 million while rivals had “Birds of Prey” pegged for a $55 million launch. Friday’s take totaled $13 million (including $4 million in Thursday previews) with opening day audiences giving the film a B+ Cinemascore, with audiences under 25 awarding it an A-.

“Birds of Prey,” which carries a reported $80 million price tag, centers on Robbie’s vigilante Harley Quinn teaming up with superheroes Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to save Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from the crime lord Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). Reviews were generally favorable and led to an 82% “fresh” Rotten Tomatoes score.

“Birds of Prey,” the eighth entry in the DC Extended Universe, had arrived as a buzzy title. Robbie earned an Oscar nomination a month ago for “Bombshell” and carried residual goodwill for her freewheeling performance in “Suicide Squad” as a deranged criminal and partner to Jared Leto’s Joker character.  “Suicide Squad” opened with $133 million and grossed an impressive $746 million worldwide amid downbeat reviews.

Popular on Variety

Early international results for “Birds of Prey” have also been short of sensational, with $10.3 million on Friday from 78 markets,  bringing the international total to $18.1 million. “Birds of Prey” is directed by Cathy Yan from a script by Christina Hodson. Robbie, who originated the idea for the movie while working on “Suicide Squad,” is a producer, along with Bryan Unkeless and Sue Kroll.

Rival studios opted to stick with holdover fare on the Oscar weekend rather than challenge “Birds of Prey.” Sony’s fourth weekend of “Bad Boys for Life” is leading the rest of the pack with with about $12 million at 3,530 sites. The action comedy, re-teaming Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, will finish the frame with more than $166 million in North America.

Universal’s awards season favorite “1917,” an exploration of two British soldiers on a World War I mission, should come in third with an estimated $9 million at3,548 venues to lift its total to $132 million after seven weeks in release in North America. “1917” earned 10 Oscar nominations and won the top awards from the Directors Guild and Producers Guild.

Universal’s fourth weekend of “Dolittle” will finish fourth with around $6.5 million at 3,462, bringing its 24-day take to $64 million. Sony’s ninth weekend of “Jumanji: The Next Level” will follow in fifth with $5.5 million at 2,729 locations, giving the “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” sequel nearly $300 million at the North American box office by the end of the weekend.

More Film

  • Birds of Prey

    'Birds of Prey' Lays an Egg at the Box Office

    Margot Robbie’s superheroine spinoff “Birds of Prey” is landing with a somewhat disappointing $34 million opening weekend at 4,236 North American sites, estimates showed Saturday. The figure deflates hopes that “Birds of Prey” will become a hit. It’s significantly below Warner Bros.’ pre-release forecast of $45 million while rivals had “Birds of Prey” pegged for [...]

  • Tom Holland Daisy Ridley

    Film News Roundup: Tom Holland-Daisy Ridley's 'Chaos Walking' Gets 2021 Release Date

    In today’s film news roundup, Tom Holland-Daisy Ridley’s “Chaos Walking” will open next year, Sophia Lillis and Charlie Plummer have landed roles, and Lily-Rose Depp has joined Christmas film “Silent Night.” RELEASE DATE Lionsgate has set its long-delayed science-fiction movie “Chaos Walking,” starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley, for a Jan. 22, 2021, opening. “Chaos [...]

  • Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

    Go Inside the Almost-Finished Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

    The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opened its doors on Friday morning — but not for museum-goers. Members of the press were given a tour of the 300,000 square-foot Renzo Piano-designed campus at the corner of Wilshire and Fairfax boulevards. “This museum belongs to everyone,” museum director Bill Kramer said. “Los Angeles has never had [...]

  • Contract Placeholder Business WGA ATA Agent

    Writers Guild Members Strongly Endorse Demand for Studios to Ban Non-Franchised Agents

    Members of the Writers Guild have strongly backed a negotiating proposal that requires studios to bar non-franchised talent agents from representing WGA members. The results were included in a message sent Friday by WGA West president David A. Goodman and WGA East president Beau Willimon. They said that 3,028 (91%) members voted yes on the [...]

  • Joker Movie Oscar Race

    Publicists Select 'Joker,' 'The Mandalorian' for Top Publicity Campaign Awards

    Hollywood union publicists have selected Warner Bros.’ “Joker” and  Disney’s “The Mandalorian” as winners of the Maxwell Weinberg Awards for top publicity campaigns last year. The awards were announced Friday afternoon at the Beverly Hilton by the International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) Publicists. “Joker” won the feature film award and topped the publicity [...]

  • Birds of Prey

    'Birds of Prey' Flailing With $34 Million Box Office Opening

    Margot Robbie’s “Birds of Prey” is set to open well below forecasts, with about $34 million at 4,236 North American sites, early estimates showed on Friday. Estimates for “Birds of Prey,” a spinoff of 2016’s “Suicide Squad,” had been in the $45 million to $55 million range, with Warner Bros. projecting an opening closer to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad