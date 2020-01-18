×

Box Office: ‘Bad Boys for Life’ Scores Big With $66 Million Launch

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star in Columbia Pictures' BAD BOYS FOR LIFE.
CREDIT: Kyle Kaplan

Bad Boys for Life” is showing plenty of power at the North American box office with an impressive  launch of around $66 million at 3,740 venues over the four-day holiday weekend.

Sony’s sequel to 1995’s “Bad Boys” and 2003’s “Bad Boys II” far exceeded the studio’s pre-release forecasts of a $38 million weekend. The film, which generated an A Cinemascore and a five-star rating on PostTrak, reunites Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as old-school cops taking down the leader of a Miami drug cartel, and carries a $90 million production budget.

Bad Boys for Life” will wind up with the second-highest take for the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend after “American Sniper” at  $107.2 million and well ahead of “Ride Along” at $48 million. It’s also well above the $46 million opening for “Bad Boys II.” Sony Pictures is already developing a fourth “Bad Boys” with screenwriter Chris Bremner returning.

Universal’s opening of its fantasy-adventure “Dolittle” should wind up second with $31 million at 4,155 locations. Although the Robert Downey Jr. vehicle is showing a weekend total somewhat above earlier predictions of $22-$25 million, “Dolittle” will need to show staying power in coming weeks to recoup its $175 million budget, which is substantially higher than many family comedies.

Popular on Variety

Universal’s “1917,” which won last weekend impressively with $37 million, is leading the rest of the pack with an estimated $26.6 million at 3,612 sites for the four days. The World War I epic picked up 10 Oscar nominations on Monday, including a best picture nod.

The sixth weekend of Sony’s “Jumanji: The Next Level” is edging out the fifth frame of Disney’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” The “Jumanji” sequel should wind up the weekend with $12.7 million at 3,323 sites for a domestic total of about $273 million and “Skywalker” will add on $10.4 million to go past the $493 million mark for North America.

Warner Bros.’ legal drama “Just Mercy” was heading for sixth place with about $7.6 million at 2,457 locations to push it to about $21 million after four weeks. Sony’s fourth frame of “Little Women,” which scored six Oscar nominations, followed with about $7.3 million at 2,503 venues to lift its North American total past $85 million.

“Bad Boys for Life,” from directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, has generated a mostly positive critical reception, with a 75% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Dolittle” stars Downey as a veterinarian able to talk to animals. Stephen Gaghan directed “Dolittle,” which centers on the title character seeking a cure to nurse the young Queen Victoria of England back to health. Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen star in live-action roles, while the voice cast includes Rami Malek, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, Emma Thompson, Tom Holland, Selena Gomez, Marion Cotillard and John Cena.

More Film

  • Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star

    Box Office: 'Bad Boys for Life' Scores Big With $66 Million Launch

    “Bad Boys for Life” is showing plenty of power at the North American box office with an impressive  launch of around $66 million at 3,740 venues over the four-day holiday weekend. Sony’s sequel to 1995’s “Bad Boys” and 2003’s “Bad Boys II” far exceeded the studio’s pre-release forecasts of a $38 million weekend. The film, [...]

  • A Bump Along the Way Movie

    'A Bump Along the Way': Film Review

    While “Derry Girls” continues to be the last word in young, raucous female rebellion on the Emerald Isle, “A Bump Along the Way” has a little something to add. Sin the same Northern Irish city as the hit Netflix sitcom, but shedding the ’90s nostalgia for the Snapchat age, Shelly Love’s appealing, unassuming debut feature [...]

  • Tresor Plots $72 Million 'Asterix &

    Tresor Films Plots $72 Million 'Asterix & Obelix: The Silk Road,' New Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

    After delivering two of the highest-grossing French films of last year, Alain Attal’s Paris-based production company Tresor Films (“Sink or Swim,” “Little White Lies 2”) is kicking off 2020 with its most ambitious project yet, Guillaume Canet’s “Asterix & Obelix: The Silk Road.” Co-produced and financed by Jerome Seydoux’s Pathé, “Asterix & Obelix” is budgeted [...]

  • Anais Bertrand on Producing Sundance Player

    Anais Bertrand on the Obstacles She Faced to Produce Sundance Player ‘Jumbo’

    Zoé Wittock’s debut feature, “Jumbo,” screening in Sundance’s World Cinema Dramatic Competition, is also the first feature film produced by up-and-coming French producer Anais Bertrand, of Insolence Productions, who has cut her teeth on award-winning shorts, including winning the Procirep Short Film Producer Award last year. “Jumbo” is about a young woman, played by Noémie [...]

  • 'Parasite,' 'Jojo Rabbit' Win ACE Eddie

    'Parasite,' 'Jojo Rabbit' Win ACE Eddie Awards for Top Feature Films

    “Parasite” and “Jojo Rabbit” have won the top feature film trophies at the 70th Annual ACE Eddie Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Jinmo Yang won the dramatic feature category for “Parasite” over “Ford v Ferrari,” “Joker,” “The Irishman,” and “Marriage Story.” The victory marks the first time in ACE Eddie Awards history that a [...]

  • Gregg Smith, Dancer and Choreographer Assistant,

    Gregg Smith, Dancer and Choreographer Assistant, Dies at 73

    Gregg Smith, a dancer, casting director and assistant choreographer who had a long association with director Kenny Ortega, has died. He was 73. Smith died on Jan. 1. The industry veteran worked as a performer in the national touring company of the musical “Hair” and in a Los Angeles production of “Jesus Christ Superstar.” He [...]

  • Oscar Isaac Golden Globes 2016

    Film News Roundup: Oscar Isaac Joins Superhero Movie 'The Great Machine'

    In today’s film news roundup, Oscar Isaac boards “The Great Machine,” Keira Knightley joins “Silent Night” and “The Dog Doc” finds a home. CASTINGS Legendary has closed a deal for Oscar Isaac to star in and produce superhero saga “The Great Machine.” The project is based on Brian K. Vaughan’s comic book series “Ex Machina” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad