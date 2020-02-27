Box Office: ‘A Quiet Place 2’ Tracking for $55 Million-Plus Debut

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
'A Quiet Place 2' Still Emily Blunt
CREDIT: Jonny Cournoyer

John Krasinski’s follow-up to “A Quiet Place” is expected to make plenty of noise at the box office when it hits theaters on March 20.

The sequel, “A Quiet Place Part II,” is on track to earn $55 million during opening weekend, according to early estimates. If the horror film is able to capture the same enthusiasm as the original, those projections could increase over the next three weeks as Paramount ramps up marketing efforts.

The first movie became a critical and commercial hit, shattering expectations with its $50 million debut in April 2018. It ended its box office run with a massive $188 million in North America and $340 million globally. And since “A Quiet Place” cost $17 million to make, the PG-13 thriller had some enviable profit margins.

Krasinski returned to direct, while Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe will reprise their roles from the first film. Krasinski, who portrayed the family patriarch in “A Quiet Place,” will appear in the sequel through flashbacks.

“A Quiet Place Part II” picks up after the events of the first film and sees the Abbott family again trapped by the boundaries of silence as they face the terrors of the outside world.

If box office projections hold, “A Quiet Place Part II” could continue a box office turnaround for Paramount. After a rocky 2019 that saw big-budget misfires like “Gemini Man” and “Terminator: Dark Fate,” the studio scored this with “Sonic the Hedgehog,” while “Top Gun: Maverick” looks likely to be a hit during summer.

RELATED VIDEO:

More Film

  • John Singleton Victoria Mahoney Spike Lee

    In Honor of Black History Month, a Look at Black Directors Who Made History

    In 2019, the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative reported that 2018 was a historic year for black filmmakers, noting a “record high when it came to hiring black directors.” The report reflected a significant change, showing the push for diversity both behind and in front of the camera. Though the numbers are increasing, the report also [...]

  • Benh Zeitlin Wendy Movie BTS

    Benh Zeitlin Goes Old-School With Stunts and Puppets for His Peter Pan Film 'Wendy'

    It has taken eight years for Benh Zeitlin to deliver the follow-up to his Oscar-nominated 2012 feature debut “Beasts of the Southern Wild.” But you could say the idea for “Wendy,” which reimagines the classic “Peter Pan” from the viewpoint of his female friend (played by first-time actor Devin France), has been percolating far longer [...]

  • 'A Quiet Place 2' Still Emily

    Box Office: 'A Quiet Place 2' Tracking for $55 Million-Plus Debut

    John Krasinski’s follow-up to “A Quiet Place” is expected to make plenty of noise at the box office when it hits theaters on March 20. The sequel, “A Quiet Place Part II,” is on track to earn $55 million during opening weekend, according to early estimates. If the horror film is able to capture the [...]

  • The Invisible Man Movie

    How 'The Invisible' Man Reinvents the Monster Movie for a New Audience

    In 2018, director Leigh Whannell met with Universal Pictures executives, thinking that they wanted to talk about another project. Instead, they brought up a surprising idea, to reinvent H.G. Wells’ “The Invisible Man” as a stand-alone thriller targeted to a new generation.  The studio had just endured a dismal start to the reboot of its monster [...]

  • Candyman

    Jordan Peele's 'Candyman' Gets Gory First Trailer

    Jordan Peele is back with another terrifying thriller, this time taking on the 1992 horror classic “Candyman.” The official trailer for MGM and Universal Pictures’ remake was released on Thursday and tells the story of an artist fixated on a mysterious hook-handed killer, deemed the Candyman. “The urban legend is, if you say his name [...]

  • The Good Doctor

    From 'Masked Singer' to 'The Good Doctor,' Korean Formats Take Hold on U.S. Screens

    Accepting his award for original screenplay at this year’s Oscars, director Bong Joon Ho triumphantly declared,  “This is a very first Oscar to South Korea.” Little did he know that the second, third and fourth were swiftly coming his way on a night that saw “Parasite” make history. Combine that with the fact that two [...]

  • Karena Evans

    Tinder Renews Original Series 'Swipe Night,' Director Karena Evans to Return (EXCLUSIVE)

    Tinder is having more than just a fling with its first ever original series, “Swipe Night.” The ubiquitous dating app has renewed the interactive scripted project for a second season, and it has tapped season one director Karena Evans (Drake’s “In My Feelings,” Starz’s “P Valley”) to helm the project. App users can expect it [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad