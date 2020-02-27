Box Office: ‘A Quiet Place 2’ Tracking for $55 Million-Plus Debut

John Krasinski’s follow-up to “A Quiet Place” is expected to make plenty of noise at the box office when it hits theaters on March 20.

The sequel, “A Quiet Place Part II,” is on track to earn $55 million during opening weekend, according to early estimates. If the horror film is able to capture the same enthusiasm as the original, those projections could increase over the next three weeks as Paramount ramps up marketing efforts.

The first movie became a critical and commercial hit, shattering expectations with its $50 million debut in April 2018. It ended its box office run with a massive $188 million in North America and $340 million globally. And since “A Quiet Place” cost $17 million to make, the PG-13 thriller had some enviable profit margins.

Krasinski returned to direct, while Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe will reprise their roles from the first film. Krasinski, who portrayed the family patriarch in “A Quiet Place,” will appear in the sequel through flashbacks.

“A Quiet Place Part II” picks up after the events of the first film and sees the Abbott family again trapped by the boundaries of silence as they face the terrors of the outside world.

If box office projections hold, “A Quiet Place Part II” could continue a box office turnaround for Paramount. After a rocky 2019 that saw big-budget misfires like “Gemini Man” and “Terminator: Dark Fate,” the studio scored this with “Sonic the Hedgehog,” while “Top Gun: Maverick” looks likely to be a hit during summer.

