Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Greenblatt, Eva Longoria Join ‘Boss Baby’ Sequel

Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Greenblatt, Eva Longoria, James Marsden and Amy Sedaris have joined the voice cast of DreamWorks Animation’s sequel “The Boss Baby: Family Business.”

Alec Baldwin reprises his role as Boss Baby Ted, and Jimmy Kimmel and Lisa Kudrow are reprising their voice roles as Ted’s parents. Greenblatt will voice the role of the super-smart 7-year-old Tabitha who idolizes her Uncle Ted and wants to become like him. Marsden and Longoria will voice the roles of Tabitha’s parents while Goldblum will handle the role of the mysterious founder of Tabitha’s school, the Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood.

The original “The Boss Baby” opened in 2017 and took in more than $520 million at the worldwide box office. It was also nominated for an Academy Award for best animated feature. Tom McGrath directed from a script by Michael McCullers, loosely based on Marla Frazee’s 2010 picture book. Baldwin voiced the baby in a battle for adults’ love between babies and puppies.

“We are so fortunate to work with such a talented ensemble of actors, all of whom possess tremendous imaginations,” said McGrath. “The everyday joy for me is not only watching our actors make a line hilarious or heartfelt through subtle adjustments, but the process they all share of improvisation and character creation. They are the heart and soul of the characters they bring to life.”

Universal will release “The Boss Baby: Family Business” on March 26, 2021. Jeff Herman is producing.

