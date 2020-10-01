‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ Trailer: Sacha Baron Cohen Takes on Coronavirus and Pence

The first trailer for the new “Borat” movie has arrived, and Sacha Baron Cohen is taking on some very current events. This chapter, fully titled “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan,” is headed to Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 23. It’s a direct sequel to the 2006 film “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.”

In the leadup to the trailer, Cohen dropped several attention-grabbing teases, including a satirical Trump endorsement on the day of the debate, as well as the topical and eye-catching poster below.

Masks ARE very nice! #Borat is back October 23rd. pic.twitter.com/3WHCREKSTX — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) October 1, 2020

The movie is one of two high-profile Cohen projects to debut this month, as he’s also part of the starry ensemble for Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” which will debut on Netflix on Oct. 16. While “Chicago 7” is already the subject of Oscar speculation, “Borat” brought Cohen his first taste of the film awards circuit, as he won a Golden Globe for playing the character and the script was nominated for an Oscar.

Last year, Cohen spoke about the genesis of the Borat character during Variety‘s Actors on Actors.

“The first time I played Borat, I knew I wanted to do a foreign character,” he said. “I’m 24 years old. I’m driving in the car down to the East End of London, and in the back of my car, I find this hat that I bought in the south of Russia, an astrakhan hat. I stuck it on my head and looked at the mirror, and I was like, ‘Yes, I’m from Moldova.’”

Watch the new trailer below.