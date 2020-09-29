Sacha Baron Cohen’s ‘Borat’ Sequel Lands at Amazon Prime Video

Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat” sequel will premiere on Amazon Prime Video, Variety has confirmed.

It’s unclear when the film will be released on the streaming service, though sources say it will debut before the presidential election in November. Amazon declined to confirm the official title for the follow-up.

The movie — a direct sequel to Cohen’s 2006 film “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” — was secretly filmed and completed during the pandemic. Cohen was recently spotted in Los Angeles dressed in character as Borat Sagdiyev, a Kazakh journalist who was first introduced to audiences on “F2F” and “Da Ali G Show.”

The original film was a commercial hit, grossing $262 million at the box office. Cohen won the Golden Globe for his portrayal of the title character and the script was nominated for an Oscar.

