Industry Veteran Bob Osher Departs as Miramax Chief Operating Officer

Bob Osher is leaving his Miramax posts as chief operating officer and general counsel after playing a significant role in securing and closing the $375 million deal for ViacomCBS and Paramount to buy 49% of the company.

Osher had joined Miramax in 2018 after leading Sony’s digital division for seven years as president of Sony Pictures Digital Productions.

“We are grateful for the integral role Bob has played in advancing the company’s commitment to great storytelling and innovative television and film projects,” said Miramax CEO Bill Block. “Bob helped lay the groundwork and played a key role in achieving the completion of our strategic partnership with ViacomCBS/ Paramount, which will create unique new opportunities for collaborations and new value from our extensive library of award-winning film and television content.”

The deal gave ViacomCBS/Paramount access to nearly 800 titles including “Pulp Fiction,” “Shakespeare in Love” and “Good Will Hunting.” BeIN retains a 51% stake in the company, which it acquired in 2016.

Miramax was founded in 1979 by Bob and Harvey Weinstein and sold to the Walt Disney Company in 1993 — by which time, it had transformed the independent film scene by producing such titles as “Sex, Lies, and Videotape” and “The Crying Game.” Miramax’s assets were acquired from Disney in 2010 by Filmyard Holdings, consisting of Colony Capital, Tutor-Saliba Corporation, and Qatar Investment Authority.

The companies announced in April that Paramount Pictures has entered into an exclusive, long-term distribution agreement for Miramax’s film library; and an exclusive, long-term first-look agreement allowing Paramount Pictures to develop, produce, finance and distribute new film and television projects based on Miramax titles.

“I couldn’t be more thankful for the time I’ve spent at Miramax,” Osher said. “It was an honor contributing to the efforts made behind our partnership with ViacomCBS/Paramount, integrating top-of-the-line resources and talent, which will ultimately define this new chapter of Miramax and the many successes to come.”