Bob Odenkirk Thriller ‘Nobody’ Postponed Until 2021

Universal Pictures has postponed “Nobody,” an action thriller starring Bob Odenkirk, from Aug. 14, 2020, to Feb. 26, 2021. It’s the latest summer movie to vacate its release date as theaters remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Every major studio has postponed at least part of its summer movie slate— a group that includes Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” Sony’s “Morbius” and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman 1984” and “In the Heights,” Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick” and Universal’s “F9.” The moves are a strong signal that studios do not expect theaters to begin normal operations for several more months due to the pandemic.

Universal also announced Tuesday that an untitled M. Night Shyamalan film had been pulled off the calendar from its original date of Feb. 26, 2021.

Odenkirk, best known for “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” stars in “Nobody” as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life’s indignities on the chin and never pushing back.

When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake (Gage Munroe), is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca (Connie Nielsen), seems to pull only further away. The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch’s long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills.

“Nobody” is directed by Ilya Naishuller (“Hardcore Henry”), from a script by Derek Kolstad, the narrative architect of the “John Wick” franchise. It co-stars Christopher Lloyd as Hutch’s father and RZA as Hutch’s brother.

The film is produced by Kelly McCormick and David Leitch for their company 87North, by Braden Aftergood(for his Eighty Two Films, and by Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero for Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment. The film is executive produced by Kolstad and Marc S. Fischer.