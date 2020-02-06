×

Bob Iger Apologizes After Disney Fines School for Playing ‘The Lion King’

By

Klaritza's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bob Iger
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger apologized on Thursday after an elementary school in Berkeley, Calif., was fined by the corporation for showing “The Lion King” during a movie night fundraiser.

The elementary school was fined $250 by Disney’s licensing company for showing the popular film at a fundraising event that raised $800, according to CNN. Faculty and parents took to the school’s PTA Facebook page on Feb. 4 asking the public for help to “offset” the fine and a link to donate.

Iger apologized for the fine on behalf of Disney via Twitter, and promised to personally donate to the school’s fundraising initiative.

In an email obtained by CNN from Movie Licensing USA, a movie shown outside of the home is considered illegal and anyone showing it in public needs legal permission.

“Any time movies are shown without the proper license, copyright law is violated and the entity showing the movie can be fined by the studios,” read the statement. “If a movie is shown for any entertainment reason — even in the classroom, it is required by law that the school obtains a Public Performance license.”

One of the PTA presidents, David Rose, told CNN that another parent bought the movie at a Best Buy and had no idea that they were “breaking any rules” when they screened the animated film.

Popular on Variety

It’s unclear as to how the company found out the school was playing the movie except that they “received an alert” that “The Lion King” was shown at the “parent’s night out” fundraiser.

More Film

  • Bob Iger

    Bob Iger Apologizes After Disney Fines School for Playing 'The Lion King'

    Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger apologized on Thursday after an elementary school in Berkeley, Calif., was fined by the corporation for showing “The Lion King” during a movie night fundraiser. The elementary school was fined $250 by Disney’s licensing company for showing the popular film at a fundraising event that raised $800, according to [...]

  • Epicentro

    'Epicentro': Film Review

    A leisurely, somewhat hazy travelogue compared to the piercing political indictments of his acclaimed prior “We Come as Friends” and Oscar-nominated “Darwin’s Nightmare,” Austrian documentarian Hubert Sauper’s new “Epicentro” looks at Cuba on the brink of colossal transition, as the old Communist system is in its apparent death throes, and free-market capitalism waits in the [...]

  • Issa Rae Portrait

    Listen: Issa Rae Talks Spider-Man, 'The Photograph' and the End of 'Insecure'

    Issa Rae isn’t jumping to be in a superhero movie, but that doesn’t mean she’s opposed to them. “I’m not going to block any blessings but I am tired of them ’cause I’m a huge [fan]. Since the third grade, I’ve loved Spider-Man, comic books, memorabilia, everything,” she says on this week’s “The Big Ticket,” [...]

  • Lana Condor Variety Facetime Interview

    Lana Condor on 'To All the Boys' Sequels and Someday Playing Sandra Oh's Daughter

    When the high school romantic comedy “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” debuted on Netflix in 2018, the adaptation of Jenny Han’s YA best-seller was a groundbreaking benchmark for representation, casting Asian American actor Lana Condor (“X-Men: Apocalypse”) as Lara Jean, who wins the heart of class heartthrob Peter (Noah Centineo). The film was such a [...]

  • Roland Emmerich Portrait

    Germany's Tobis Film Boards Roland Emmerich's 'Magic Flute' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Berlin-based Tobis Film has boarded the Roland Emmerich-produced “The Magic Flute,” an English-language, live-action feature film based on Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s beloved opera. Tobis will handle distribution in German-speaking territories and also co-produce the project with Emmerich and his Centropolis Entertainment, Christopher Zwickler of Flute Film and Fabian Wolfart. Directed by Florian Sigl, “The Magic [...]

  • Rachel Okine joins Aquarius

    Rachel Okine Joins Australia’s Aquarius Films as MD

    Seasoned industry executive, Rachel Okine has joined Australian film and TV production company Aquarius Films as its managing director. Until last year she was with STX International in a position covering U.K. theatrical and international sales. Okine began her career in the acquisitions department of FilmFour in London in 2001. Returning to Australia in 2002, [...]

  • Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein (R)

    Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial: Prosecutors Rest Their Case

    The prosecution in the Harvey Weinstein trial rested their case on Thursday, after concluding with the testimony of the sixth and final sexual assault accuser. Weinstein’s defense team is expected to call its first witness later on Thursday afternoon, and will spend the next three days trying to rebut the allegations against the producer. Weinstein [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad