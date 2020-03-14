×

Blumhouse Suspends Production on B.J. Novak’s ‘Vengeance’ Over Coronavirus

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
BJ Novak attends the premiere of "Late Night" at the Orpheum Theatre, in Los AngelesLA Premiere of "Late Night", Los Angeles, USA - 30 May 2019
CREDIT: Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP/Shut

Blumhouse has suspended production on its thriller “Vengeance,” B.J. Novak’s directorial debut, due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

“Vengeance” had been shooting in Albuquerque, N.M., during the past two weeks. Crew members were informed of the decision on Saturday.

Novak is directing from his own script, and details of project and its logline have been kept under wraps. He’s also starring with Issa Rae, Ashton Kutcher and Boyd Holbrook. Jason Blum is producing under his Blumhouse banner along with Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilteath of Divide/Conquer.

Novak is best known for portraying Ryan Howard character on the NBC sitcom “The Office.” He was also a writer, director, and executive producer on the series.

Blumhouse Productions recently generated a horror hit with “The Invisible Man” and has launched development of an untitled Dracula movie with Karyn Kusama attached to direct. After breaking out as a producer on the original “Paranormal Activity,” Blum’s name has become synonymous with all things horror as the filmmaker launched franchises including “Insidious,” “Sinister,” “Ouija” and “The Purge.” Blum has received nominations for the Academy Award for best picture for producing “Whiplash,” “Get Out,” and “BlacKkKlansman.”

“Vengeance” is the latest feature to be sidelined by the epidemic. Warner Bros. has also suspended shooting of “The Batman” for two weeks, Sony halted “The Man From Toronto” and Universal has suspended production of “Flint Strong” and “Jurassic Park: Dominion.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • BJ Novak attends the premiere of

    Blumhouse Suspends Production on B.J. Novak's 'Vengeance' Over Coronavirus

    Blumhouse has suspended production on its thriller “Vengeance,” B.J. Novak’s directorial debut, due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. “Vengeance” had been shooting in Albuquerque, N.M., during the past two weeks. Crew members were informed of the decision on Saturday. Novak is directing from his own script, and details of project and its logline have [...]

  • Red Notice Netflix

    Netflix's 'Red Notice' Halts Production Over Coronavirus

    After shutting down production on “Stranger Things” and several other projects, Netflix has decided to temporarily halt production on “Red Notice” starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. The movie had been shooting all over the world since February but had recently moved their production to Atlanta. Johnson made the announcement on his Instagram [...]

  • Coronavirus

    Coronavirus Live Updates: France Shuts Down Stores, Trump Expands Travel Ban

    After President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency over the coronavirus on Friday, he expanded his previously enacted travel ban to include the U.K. and Ireland. France also shut down all movie theaters, restaurants and stores in order to stop the spread of the virus. Stores selling essential goods, like pharmacies, grocery stores, [...]

  • Batman Robert Pattinson

    'The Batman' Shuts Down Production for Two Weeks Due to Coronavirus

    “The Batman” is the latest movie to shut down production over the coronavirus. Following the news that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attracted the coronavirus during the “Elvis Presley” shoot in Australia, Warner Bros. has made a decision to halt production on “The Batman” for two weeks The film’s crew was shooting on a sound [...]

  • Rey (Daisy Ridley) in STAR WARS:

    'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Gets Surprise Early Digital Release

    “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” has hit digital channels a few days before originally scheduled. The final installment of the original Star Wars saga became available for purchase late Friday (March 13) across digital retailers, four days before its previous March 17 release date. Disney’s early digital drop of “Rise of Skywalker” may have [...]

  • Donald Trump Oval Office

    Trump Extends U.S. Coronavirus Travel Ban to U.K., Ireland

    President Donald Trump’s European travel ban will be extended to the U.K. and Ireland at midnight on Monday — a move that will pose further challenges for the local film and TV industry, which is scrambling to draw up contingency plans across production and broadcasting. Trump extended the ban Saturday following an emergency coronavirus meeting, [...]

  • OH BROTHERS - In Disney and

    Box Office: 'Onward' Leads as Coronavirus Stunts North American Sales

    Overall North American box office revenues are projected to fall 40% from last weekend as the coronavirus pandemic hits hard and health officials urge social distancing. Disney-Pixar’s family friendly “Onward” should repeat as the top film with $12.5 million at 4,310 locations, representing a steep 68% decline from its opening weekend. Friday’s take for “Onward” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad