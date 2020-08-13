Eight New Blumhouse Horror Films Coming to Amazon

Amazon Studios is getting in on the business of scares.

The company is partnering with Blumhouse, the production empire created by Jason Blum, on a slate of eight spine-chilling genre films.

The movies, part of a program titled “Welcome to the Blumhouse,” will share a common theme, centering around family and love as redemptive or destructive forces, but each will have a unique vision and voice. It’s the first thematically connected original series from Amazon.

The first four films will premiere in October, with the rest of the slate being unveiled in 2021. “The Lie” and “Black Box” are launching on Oct. 6, and “Evil Eye” and “Nocturne” are debuting on Oct. 13.

“We are excited to launch ‘Welcome to the Blumhouse’ with this exhilarating and provocative slate of original films for the first time ever on Prime Video. This collection from diverse and emerging filmmakers was a thrill to put together with our wonderful partners at Blumhouse Television,” said Julie Rapaport, co-head of movies for Amazon Studios. “These chilling stories have something for everyone — ready to fright and delight genre fans and newcomers alike — and we are excited to share them with our global Prime Video customers.”

“Evil Eye” is being executive produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Up-and-coming filmmakers Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani are directing the film, about a seemingly perfect romance that turns dark when a mother becomes convinced her daughter’s new boyfriend has a sinister connection to her own past.

Joey King (“The Kissing Booth,” “The Act”), Peter Sarsgaard and Mireille Enos (“The Killing”) are starring in “The Lie,” written and directed by Veena Sud (“Seven Seconds,” “The Stranger”). In “The Lie,” two parents must deal with the grisly aftermath when their teenage daughter confesses to killing her best friend.

Zu Quirke is helming “Nocturne,” marking her feature film debut. Starring Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”) Madison Iseman (“Jumanji: The Next Level“), Jacques Colimon (“The Society”) and Ivan Shaw (“Insecure,” “Casual”), “Nocturne” takes place at an elite arts academy, where a timid music student uncovers a mysterious notebook that once belonged to her recently deceased classmate.

Directed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. and written by Osei-Kuffour Jr. and Stephen Herman, “Black Box” is about a single father who, after losing his wife and memory in a car accident, undergoes an experimental treatment that makes him question who he really is. Mamoudou Athie (“Jurassic World 3,” “The Circle”), Phylicia Rashad (“Creed”) and Amanda Christine (“Colony”) star.

“We’re beyond excited that the visions of these talented filmmakers will finally be seen by genre fans around the world, especially during this time when people are seeking to escape and be entertained. And we love the innovative idea of programming like the classic drive-in or repertory theater experience,” said Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold, co-presidents Blumhouse Television. “Amazon have been incredible partners, linking arms and supporting the creative visions throughout the process of making these films.”