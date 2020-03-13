×

Box Office: Vin Diesel's 'Bloodshot' Earns $1.2 Million on Thursday Night

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Bloodshot (Vin Diesel) in Columbia Pictures' BLOODSHOT.
CREDIT: GRAHAM BARTHOLOMEW

Vin Diesel’s superhero movie “Bloodshot” launched respectably for Sony Pictures, earning $1.2 million at 2,631 North American locations during Thursday night previews.

Lionsgate’s faith-based drama “I Still Believe” took in $780,000 at 2,800 sites from previews (the figure includes Wednesday night showings at 283 Imax locations). Universal-Blumhouse’s opening of its delayed controversial thriller “The Hunt” pulled in $435,000 at 2,200 venues on Thursday night.

The new entries arrive amid massive uncertainty surrounding day-to-day activities due to the coronavirus pandemic. Forecasts for “Bloodshot” and “I Still Believe” have come in around $10 million, while “The Hunt” is expected to launch in the single digits. The second weekend of Disney-Pixar’s “Onward” will probably repeat as the box office winner, grossing $15 million to $17 million.

“Bloodshot” — an adaptation of the Valiant Comics character — is directed by David S. F. Wilson, and is centered on a Marine who was killed in action and brought back to life with superhuman abilities. The cast also includes Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell and Guy Pearce.

“Bloodshot” carries a price tag of $45 million and is financed by Sony, Bona Film Group and Cross Creek Pictures. Reviews have been mostly negative, earning a 35% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“I Still Believe” is expanding to 3,250 locations. It’s based on the life of contemporary Christian singer Jeremy Camp (played by “Riverdale” star KJ Apa) and his first wife (Britt Robertson), who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer shortly after they wed. The film is directed by siblings Andrew and Jon Erwin. The Erwin Brothers also directed 2018’s “I Can Only Imagine,” which debuted with $17 million and finished with more than $83 million. Reviewers have been split on “I Still Believe,” earning the movie a 43% Rotten Tomatoes score.

“The Hunt,” which was delayed prior to its planned opening last September amid controversy following a series of mass shootings, is heading for 3,028 locations. “The Hunt” depicts elites who kidnap and prey on average Americans for sport. An early trailer for the movie referred to those being hunted as “deplorables.”

The film stars Betty Gilpin, Ike Barinholtz, Emma Roberts and Hilary Swank. Critics have given “The Hunt” mixed reviews and it carries a 55% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The family-friendly “Onward” has taken in $48 million in North America in its first six days. The animated adventure opened at the low end of expectations last weekend. The third weekend of Universal’s “The Invisible Man” will probably battle the newcomers for second place this weekend.

The overall domestic box office hit $1.75 billion as of March 11, down 5.6% from 2019, according to Comscore. “Newcomers ‘Bloodshot,’ ‘I Still Believe’ and ‘The Hunt’ will join frontrunner ‘Onward’ and critical favorite ‘The Invisible Man’ at the multiplex this weekend as the industry moves through a challenging spring season at the box office,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore.

