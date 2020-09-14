Bleecker Street Acquires U.S. Rights to Nazi Hunter Documentary ‘The Klarsfelds’

Bleecker Street has picked up the U.S. rights to director Alexis Bloom’s animated documentary “The Klarsfelds,” which centers on real-life Nazi hunters Serge and Beate Klarsfeld.

“Alexis and the team are creating a provocative and thrilling account of two of the most legendary Nazi hunters,” Bleecker Street CEO Andrew Karpen said in a statement announcing the deal. “We are excited to be bringing the Klarsfelds’ story to life through Alexis’ creative storytelling.”

The Klarsfelds, a husband and wife team of agents, will share their story through exclusive new interviews for the film, which is currently in pre-production and set to start animation later this year. A description of the project explains that the “animation will have the feel of a classic espionage thriller, but the film is deeply personal.”

“We’re writing a new chapter of history,” Bloom said. “And it’s wonderful to be given the opportunity to tell it in an entirely fresh way, where non-fiction can also be visually dazzling.”

The deal with brokered between Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street and UTA, on behalf of the film.

The producing team for the film includes Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions and Freemantle, with Israeli investigative journalist Yossi Melman and former Mossad operative Oded Ailam. Freemantle funded development on the film and co-developed the project with Melman, Ailem and Jigsaw Productions.

Bleecker Street’s recent slate of films includes Kitty Green’s “The Assistant,” as well as “No Ordinary Love” and “Military Wives.” Upcoming releases include “The Secrets We Keep,” “Save Yourselves,” “Dream Horse” and “Wild Mountain Thyme.”