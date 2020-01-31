×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: Blake Lively’s ‘Rhythm Section’ Opens Quietly With $235,000 on Thursday Night

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rhythm Section
CREDIT: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Paramount’s spy thriller “The Rhythm Section,” starring Blake Lively, opened quietly with $235,000 at 2,256 North American locations on Thursday night.

Horror fantasy “Gretel & Hansel” also launched on Thursday, but Orion Pictures did not report preview numbers.

The new entries are expected to generate only modest returns of less than $10 million during the typically quiet Super Bowl weekend while Sony’s action comedy “Bad Boys for Life” tops box office charts for the third weekend in a row. The third iteration of the Will Smith-Martin Lawrence franchise should take in between $15 million and $20 million, followed by Universal’s sixth frame of World War I drama “1917” in the $10 million to $12 million range.

Lively teams with Jude Law in “Rhythm Section,” an R-rated action drama about a woman investigating a plane crash that killed her family. It’s been forecast to open in the $4 million to $8 million range at 3,049 theaters. Critics have been unimpressed with “Rhythm Section,” which carries a 30% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film, produced by “James Bond” mainstays Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, carries a $50 million price tag. Reed Morano (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) directed the movie, which was delayed twice after Lively injured her hand on set.

Popular on Variety

Expectations are similarly downbeat for “Gretel & Hansel,” a dark take on the classic Brothers Grimm folklore with forecasts in the vicinity of $7 million from 3,007 venues. The film, directed by Oz Perkins, is not a high-risk proposition, given its $5 million production price tag. Sophia Lillis (“It,” “Sharp Objects”) portrays Gretel in the new version of the fairytale about a young girl and her brother, who accidentally find themselves in the house of an evil enchantress.

Bad Boys for Life,” which has grossed more than $128 million in its first two weeks, has triggered a resurgence, with box office receipts up 9.6% from last year, according to Comscore. Exhibitors are bullish that February will kick off on a high note when Warner Bros.’ comic-book adaptation “Birds of Prey” hits the big screen.

Studios tend to view the Super Bowl weekend as a dead zone, opting to hold off on releasing buzzy titles — such as “Birds of Prey.” As a result, the overall Super Bowl weekend box office has been under $100 million for the past four years. The 2019 weekend totaled a meager $75 million, led by the third frame of “Glass” with a tepid $9.5 million.

Several studios are planning to use the Super Bowl LIV telecast to highlight upcoming releases such as Paramount’s “A Quiet Place” sequel and “Sonic the Hedgehog.”

“Though this is not traditionally known as the Super Bowl of movie weekends, the telecast for the Big Game provides a chance for Hollywood to trade a bit of short-term box office pain for the hopes of long-term gain, with studios jumping at the chance to have trailers for some of their biggest upcoming blockbusters presented to a massive television audience with an eye toward sparking excitement for these high-profile upcoming releases,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with Comscore.

More Film

  • Mary Elizabeth Winstead on Playing Huntress

    Mary Elizabeth Winstead on 'Birds of Prey,' Working With All Women and 'Passions'

    Mary Elizabeth Winstead has been working steadily in film and on television since 1999, when at age 14 she got her first regular gig, on the fantastical NBC soap opera “Passions.” She thought she was signing on for “a daytime version of ‘Dawson’s Creek,’” Winstead says, but then the show’s campily supernatural heart revealed itself. [...]

  • Rhythm Section

    Box Office: Blake Lively's 'Rhythm Section' Opens Quietly With $235,000 on Thursday Night

    Paramount’s spy thriller “The Rhythm Section,” starring Blake Lively, opened quietly with $235,000 at 2,256 North American locations on Thursday night. Horror fantasy “Gretel & Hansel” also launched on Thursday, but Orion Pictures did not report preview numbers. The new entries are expected to generate only modest returns of less than $10 million during the [...]

  • Inward Investment Lifts Production Spend in

    Inward Investment Lifts TV and Film Production Spend in Ireland to $395 Million

    Production spend in Ireland rose by 162% to €357 million ($395 million) in 2019, according to the country’s TV, film and animation agency Screen Ireland. Inward investment projects such as Netflix’s “Nightflyers,” BBC3 and Hulu drama “Normal People,” Apple TV Plus sci-fi series “Foundation,” and feature film “The Green Knight” accounted for €261 million (€289 [...]

  • Martin Scorsese The Irishman BTS

    Martin Scorsese Talks About Risk, the Meaning of Life and Mosquitoes

    Martin Scorsese talked with Variety about “The Irishman,” its challenges and rewards, and the responsibility of filmmakers to “enrich” audiences — and about the meaning of life. “The Irishman” (starring Robert De Niro and scripted by Steven Zaillian) is nominated for 10 Oscars, including best picture and Scorsese as director. “The Irishman” may seem like [...]

  • Adam SandlerIFP Gotham Awards 2019 -

    Adam Sandler Signs for Four More Netflix Movies

    Netflix has extended its deal with Adam Sandler and his Happy Madison Productions for four more films. The streamer announced the deal Friday, noting that Sandler’s “Murder Mystery” was the most popular title on Netflix in the U.S. last year. “Murder Mystery,” which co-starred Jennifer Aniston, was Sandler’s sixth Netflix movie, including “The Ridiculous 6,” [...]

  • Lana Wilson Netflix taylor Swift

    'Miss Americana' Director Lana Wilson on Capturing Taylor Swift, Mid-Transformation

    Lana Wilson was taking a risk — albeit a pretty good bet — when she set out to make what turned out to be “Miss Americana,” her new Netflix documentary. As Taylor Swift told Variety: “When I began thinking about maybe possibly having a documentary-type thing happen, it was really just because I felt like I would [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad