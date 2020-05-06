Blake Lively to Star in Netflix Thriller ‘Dark Days at the Magna Carta’

Blake Lively will star in “Dark Days at the Magna Carta,” a post-apocalyptic thriller that’s being developed at Netflix as a possible trilogy.

Michael Paisley will write the screenplay for “Dark Days at the Magna Carta,” set amid a catastrophic event and centering on a woman going to extreme lengths to survive and save her family. Paisley broke into the business by working in the CAA mailroom. He became a production assistant last year on Netflix’s “The Witcher.”

Lively is also producing the thriller through her B for Effort production banner, along with Kate Vorhoff. Shawn Levy will produce through his 21 Laps company with partner Dan Cohen.

Lively was most recently seen in the action-thriller “The Rhythm Section,” which was a major disappointment for Paramount earlier this year with $6 million in worldwide box office. Her notable film credits include “The Age of Adeline,” “The Shallows” and “A Simple Favor.”

Producing credits for 21 Laps include the “Night at the Museum” trilogy, “Arrival,” “Kin,” “The Spectacular Now” and the upcoming sci-fi comedy “Free Guy,” directed by Levy and starring Lively’s spouse Ryan Reynolds.

Lively is repped by WME, Management 360 and attorney Jeff Bernstein. Paisley is repped by MXN.