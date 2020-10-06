‘Blackpink: Light Up the Sky’ Trailer Goes Behind the Scenes of K-Pop Group

K-pop girl group Blackpink is coming to Netflix on Oct. 14 in a brand new documentary, titled “Blackpink: Light Up the Sky,” which has released its first trailer.

The film, which runs 79 minutes, features footage of performances, behind-the-scenes prep and interviews with the band members as they detail the “dreams and trials behind their meteoric rise.”

Blackpink last year became the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella, and has by now collaborated with a who’s who of the American pop world, including Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez and Cardi B.

The four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa just released “The Album” on Oct. 2, their first full-length album since their 2016 debut. They had previously released only various singles and mini-albums.

Their first single “How You Like That” set a then-YouTube record for the most-viewed music video within 24 hours of release and rose to No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Ice Cream,” Blackpink’s second single featuring Selena Gomez and co-written by Ariana Grande, rose to No. 13.

Netflix also released a reaction video in which the Blackpink members view the “Light Up the Sky” trailer for the first time.

“For me it kind of feels like a home video,” assessed Rose as she watched, while Jennie said, “I’m curious to see ourselves through other people’s eyes.”

“They might think we’re weird kids!” joked Lisa in reply.

“But that’s us. Please accept us,” said Jisoo. “It is us in our natural state, instead of the perfect dream image we usually present, and it is truly a more genuine look at our early training, and us recording together, and basically a deeper look at all of us.”



