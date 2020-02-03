×
'Black Widow' Super Bowl Trailer Teases Scarlett Johansson's Superhero Backstory

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh take center stage in the new “Black Widow” trailer that dropped at the 54th Super Bowl.

Details are scarce on the next Marvel movie, directed by Cate Shortland, but new footage teases Natasha Romanoff’s life before she was an Avenger.

“You don’t know everything about me,” Johansson’s Black Widow says in the 30-second clip. “The Avengers weren’t my first family.”

While diving into the back story of Black Widow, Marvel will introduce her family figures, including Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff and David Harbour as the Red Guardian.

It’s still unknown who will play the villain, known as the Taskmasker. Also joining the cast is “Handmaid’s Tale” actor O-T Fagbenlem and longtime Marvel member William Hurt.

Black Widow first debuted on screen in 2010’s “Iron Man” and later appeared in “The Avengers,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

Her character was last seen (spoiler alert!) sacrificing herself to save the galaxy after the evil Thanos tried to wipe out half of the population in the universe. In that case, “Black Widow” will take place before this heroic act played out in “Endgame.”

“Black Widow” will debut in theaters on May 1, 2020.

