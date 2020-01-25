Number of Black Oscar Nominees Hits 3-Year Low in 2020

By and

The Oscars’ failure to nominate any female directors has ignited a fierce backlash, as has the lack of diversity among top acting nominees.

A deeper dive into the categories reveals that the number of black nominees hit a three-year low. Only five black people were nominated for Oscars in 2020. That’s down from 15 in 2019, 13 in 2018 and 18 in 2017.

In 2019, the only black acting nominee was Cynthia Erivo, who was nominated for best actress for “Harriet,” as well as best song for “Stand Up (From Harriet).” Composer Joshuah Brian Campbell, who co-wrote “Stand Up,” is also black. The other black nominees include “Les Misérables” director Ladj Ly, up for best international feature, and the “Hair Love” team of Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver, recognized in the best animated short category.

“It feels a bit like I’ve got a responsibility to represent all the people of color who have done incredible work this year because I do believe we’ve had some brilliant films made, shows come out this year and brilliant direction and writers,” Erivo told Variety at the SAG Awards. “I want hopefully for this to serve as an example as to why we need to start celebrating people of color as well — really paying attention to how we vote for them and how we vote for the people who are nominated. We need to see some changes.”

The lack of black nominees comes after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group behind the Oscars, took pains to diversify its voting body. The organization expanded its voting roles after failing to nominate any actors of color in 2016 and 2015 — a move that resulted in the #OscarsSoWhite movement. Since then, the group has added some 2,000 members, raising the percentage of minority members to 16% in 2018, an increase from 8% in 2015. However, there has been some controversy. The Academy counts new members from Spain as racial minorities, which some members privately object to, believing they should be considered white.

The lack of diversity disappointed some Oscar voters, who maintain that there were a number of movies, such as “Just Mercy,” “Dolemite Is My Name,” “Waves” and “Clemency,” that featured standout work from black performers and artisans. It’s also a set back after two of the top four acting categories in 2019 were won by black performers (“If Beale Street Could Talk’s” Regina King and “Green Book’s” Mahershala Ali).

More Film

  • Herself

    'Herself': Film Review

    In 2008, opera director Phyllida Lloyd’s pop-cornball big-screen debut, “Mamma Mia!,” more than earned its exclamation point, grossing more than $600 million worldwide. Three years later, her more serious-minded follow-up, “The Iron Lady,” earned Meryl Streep an Oscar. Most people would agree that was a not-too-shabby start for a helmer of any gender. But instead [...]

  • Zola

    'Zola': Film Review

    As Twitter is to great literature, “Zola” is to the cinematic masterpieces that have come before: It’s superficial and relatively thin on substance, but a whole lot shorter and funnier than, say, “Anna Karenina” or “La Comédie Humaine” — although the latter might have been a good alternate title for this hyper-stylized lowbrow satire, in [...]

  • Chris Messina Ewan McGregor

    Ewan McGregor and Chris Messina Say Their 'Birds of Prey' Villains Are Probably Gay

    Rosie Perez isn’t the only actor playing a gay character in “Birds of Prey.” At Thursday night’s opening of the “Birds of Prey” Harlywood exhibit in Hollywood, Variety asked co-stars Ewan McGregor and Chris Messina if the internet chatter surrounding the sexuality of their characters — villains Roman Sionis (aka Black Mask) and Victor Zsasz [...]

  • A still from Rebuilding Paradise by

    Ron Howard on Capturing Wildfire Devastation in 'Rebuilding Paradise' Doc

    Ron Howard’s upcoming documentary “Rebuilding Paradise” puts the spotlight on survivors from the northern California community in the aftermath of a deadly and destructive wildfire. “We weren’t just interested in the drama and the trauma, but on a human interest level,” Howard told Variety’s Matt Donnelly in conversation at Sundance Film Festival’s Cinema Cafe series. [...]

  • Zola

    'Zola,' the Stripper Tweetstorm Movie, Premieres to Warm Reception at Sundance

    “Zola,” the A24 movie based on a viral Twitter thread, premiered to laughter and applause on Friday at the Sundance Film Festival. The film is based on a mostly true story tweeted in October 2015 by Aziah Wells King (nickname: Zola, played by Taylour Paige). King recounted, in highly entertaining fashion, her journey from Detroit [...]

  • Alma Har'el with Lucas Hedges and

    DGA Marks Inclusion Milestones on the Eve of Awards Ceremony

    Two months ago, the Directors Guild of America heralded a major milestone in its long push for inclusion in the television industry. The DGA’s episodic television director inclusion report found that half of all TV episodes in the 2018-19 season were directed by women or directors of color for the first time. “Inclusion has been [...]

  • Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenberg Quibi

    Jeffrey Katzenberg, Meg Whitman Explain How Quibi Differs From Other Streamers

    Jeffrey Katzenberg has heard the chatter about streaming wars, but the media mogul thinks that when the dust settles, the fight to attract audiences won’t end with just a few victors. “Everybody suddenly wants to declare winners and losers and the fact is there’s only winners and winners right now,” he said during an interview [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad