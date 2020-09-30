‘Black Mirror’ Star Georgina Campbell’s Thriller ‘Wildcat’ Sells to Saban Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has acquired distribution rights to numerous global territories on “Wildcat,” a thriller starring “Black Mirror” actor and BAFTA winner Georgina Campbell.

The distributor will roll out the film in North America, Variety has learned, as well as the U.K. and Ireland where Saban has recently expanded its presence.

Jonathan W. Stokes (“El Gringo”) wrote and directed the piece about an ambitious reporter (Campbell) stationed in the Middle East who is taken captive after her convoy is ambushed. She is confronted by the trauma of her past and must find a way to bring down the militants who incarcerated her.

Campbell won the best actress BAFTA TV award in 2015 for the BBC original “Murdered by My Boyfriend.” She also broke out in the “Black Mirror” episode “Hang the DJ,” about futuristic courtship system, and starred in “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.”

Supporting cast includes Luke Benward (“Dumplin’,” “Life of the Party”), Ibrahim Renno (“The Rhythm Section,” “Sicario: Day of the Soldado”), Mido Hamada (“American Sniper,” “Veronica Mars”) and Ali Olomi (“Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation”). The film was produced by Narineh Hacopian and Soapbox Films’ Christopher Alender.

“I’m thrilled that Saban Films will be sharing Wildcat with the world. I couldn’t be more proud of the actors and filmmakers who teamed to make this movie, and we couldn’t be in better,” said Stokes.

“We are delighted to be able to bring this tense thriller to our audiences, especially as we continue to expand internationally,” Saban Films president Bill Bromiley commented. “Jonathan is such a talented writer and Georgina Campbell has a real breakout performance in this film that will have audiences rooting for her.”

Bromiley and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban with Ryan Kampe on behalf of Visit Films and the UTA Independent Film Group.

Saban Films recently announced that it has entered the UK market via a partnership with Altitude Media Group.