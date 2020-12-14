Cannibal Drama ‘Headhunter,’ ‘Chiang Can Dunk’ Lead 2020 Black List

Sophie Dawson’s cannibal drama “Headhunter” and Jingyi Shao’s basketball story “Chiang Can Dunk” earned the top spots on the 2020 edition of The Black List.

“Headhunter” follows a cannibal who chooses his victims based on their Instagram clout, but he finds his routine shaken by a man who wants to be eaten. “Chiang Can Dunk” centers on an Asian American teen and basketball fan who wants to be able to dunk, but he soon learns much more about himself, his friends and his family.

Cat Wilkins’ high-school comedy script “Two-Faced” was fourth on the list. Bron Studios announced on Dec. 10 that Taraji P. Henson will make her feature directorial debut on the project in addition to producing and starring in the movie. “Two-Faced” follows Joy, a Black high school senior whose chances to attend the college of her dreams are threatened by her wildly popular and charismatic school principal after she confronts him with evidence of his racist past. With the help of her friends, the student sets out to expose the principal but quickly learns he’s not above waging all-out-war against students trying to take him down.

The list also includes Alvaro García Lecuona’s coming-of-age story “What If?” which already has Billy Porter attached to make his feature directorial debut for MGM’s relaunched Orion Pictures. The story centers on a high school senior posting on social media about his crush on Kelsa, a trans girl at his school, resulting in the internet encouraging him to pursue the relationship.

The list, now in its 16th year, was unveiled on Monday with 80 titles. It was compiled by Franklin Leonard’s Black List organization from the suggestions of more than 375 film executives. Each contributed the names of up to 10 favorite feature film screenplays that were written in or associated with 2020 and will not have begun principal photography during this calendar year. Scripts had to receive at least seven mentions to be included on the Black List.

Ken Kobayashi’s romance screenplay “Move On” led the 2019 list and Snapchat drama “Frat Boy Genius” was the top title in 2018. In 2016, Liz Hannah’s “The Post” was runner-up on the list, and the script led to the 2017 movie of the same name, directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks. Other notable recent Black List scripts include “I, Tonya,” “All the Money in the World,” “Chappaquiddick,” “Adrift,” “Queen & Slim,” “Promising Young Woman” and “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Here’s the 2020 list:

HEADHUNTER (29 votes)

Sophie Dawson

A high-functioning cannibal selects his victims based on their Instagram popularity, but finds his habits shaken by a man who wants to be eaten.

CHANG CAN DUNK (28 votes)

Jingyi Shao

A young Asian-American teen and basketball fanatic who just wants to dunk and get the girl ends up learning much more about himself, his best friends, and his mother.

NEITHER CONFIRM NOR DENY (26 votes)

Dave Collard

An adaptation of David Sharp’s book The CIA’s Greatest Covert Operation that chronicles the clandestine CIA operation that risked igniting WWIII by recovering a nuclear-armed Soviet Sub, the K-129, that sunk to the bottom of the ocean in 1968.

IF YOU WERE THE LAST (25 votes)

Angela Bourassa

Two astronauts who think they’ve been lost in space forever fall in love, becoming content with their isolated lives, only to suddenly have to return to Earth.

TWO FACED (25 votes)

Cat Wilkins

A high school senior attempts to get her principal fired after observing racist behavior, but she quickly learns he won’t go down without a fight.

BRING ME BACK (22 votes)

Crosby Selander

When a woman on an interstellar voyage falls in love with someone during a cryosleep simulation, she attempts to discern whether the man is a real passenger on the ship or just a figment of her imagination.

BUBBLE & SQUEAK (21 votes)

Evan Twohy

Two newlyweds traverse a fictional country on their honeymoon but slowly realize they’re yearning to take separate journeys.

EMERGENCY (21 votes)

KD Davila

Ready for a night of partying, a group of Black and Latino college students must weigh the pros and cons of calling the police when faced with an emergency.

FOREVER HOLD YOUR PEACE (19 votes)

Emma Dudley

Twenty-four-year-old, quiet, self-conscious Hazel has struggled with her sexuality ever since her conservative dad walked in on her kissing a girl at a middle school sleepover and flipped his absolute shit. On the way back to her hometown for her dad’s wedding, Hazel gets drunk and makes out with an older, attractive female flight attendant. She’s thrilled to have moved past her hang-ups and had some fun until she arrives home and realizes that the flight attendant is her dad’s fiance.

VIDEO NASTY (18 votes)

Chris Thomas Devlin

Three teenagers who rent a cursed VHS tape are pulled into an 80s slasher movie that threatens to trap them forever.

SATURDAY NIGHT GHOST CLUB (17 votes)

Steve Desmond, Michael Sherman

After being haunted by a terrifying entity, a twelve-year-old boy teams up with his eccentric uncle and three other misfits to form their own ghost club, investigating all the paranormal sites in town so that he can find and confront the ghost that’s tormenting him.

THE SAUCE (17 votes)

Chaz Hawkins

A depressed, selfish black man fights for his life after taking a job at a white-owned beauty parlor, whose monstrous owners concocted a wildly popular shampoo that requires a sickening ingredient.

SHARPER (17 votes)

Brian Gatewood, Alessandro Tanaka

A chain of scam artists goes after one wealthy family with the perfect plan to drain them of their funds. But when love, heartbreak, and jealousy slither their way into the grand scheme, it becomes unclear whether the criminals are conning or the ones being conned.

BIRDIES (16 votes)

Colin Bannon

When Tabitha, a struggling foster kid, wins a contest to become part of the BIRDIES, a popular daily YouTube channel featuring the radiant and enigmatic Mama Bird and her diverse brood of adopted children, she soon learns that things get dark when the cameras turn off.

POSSUM SONG (16 votes)

Isaac Adamson

After discovering his secret songwriting partner dead, a country music star struggling to record new material makes a Faustian bargain with a family of possums who have taken up residency within his walls.

THE BLACK BELT (15 votes)

Randall Green

Eighth grader Simon Paluska dreams of being a Taekwondo Black Belt, but he’s not allowed to take lessons. So he buys a Black Belt on Amazon for twenty-five bucks. Then, he has to use it.

RIPPER (15 votes)

Dennis MaGee Fallon

London, 1888: When their friends begin dying at the hands of a brutal killer, an all-female crime syndicate, The Forty Elephants, must work together to take down the predator stalking them – Jack The Ripper.

A BIG, BOLD, BEAUTIFUL JOURNEY (14 votes)

Seth Reiss

After both attending the same wedding solo, David and Sarah embark on a big, bold, beautiful journey with a little help from their 1996 Passat GPS and a little bit of magic for the road trip of their lives.

ENEMIES WITHIN (14 votes)

Cat Vasko

In the 1950’s, Joseph McCarthy and his right hand man Roy Cohn sit at the height of their influence, casting aside democratic norms unchecked – until the Army’s lowest-level lawyer, John G. Adams, stumbles upon the shocking truth behind their power grab, and makes it his mission to reveal this to the public.

THE MAN IN THE YARD (14 votes)

Sam Stefanak

When a dangerous stranger shows up at her front door, a depressed widow must confront her own past in order to protect her two children.

SUNCOAST (14 votes)

Laura Chinn

An awkward teenage outcast comes of age against the backdrop of the hospice where her brother (and coincidentally, Terri Schiavo) are dying.

FISH IN A TREE (13 votes)

Jeff Stockwell

Based on the eponymous novel by Lynda Mullaly Hunt. A young girl in an intimidating new school finally faces seemingly insurmountable obstacles in her learning and in her social life when she crosses paths with an energetic-but-inexperienced substitute teacher.

THE NEUTRAL CORNER (13 votes)

Justin Piasecki

A Nevada court judge who moonlights reffing high-profile boxing matches must face his demons when he’s assigned to the Olympic fight of an ex-con he’d previously sentenced for murder.

GUSHER (12 votes)

Abigail Briley Bean

Based on the story of Anna Nicole Smith, a shrewd young mother rises out of a small Texas town to become a famous Playboy centerfold, but when she falls in love with an eighty-nine-year-old billionaire, his son and the entire world believe she’s nothing but a gold digger.

BIKRAM (11 votes)

Silpa Kovvali

Based on an unbelievable story, Bikram chronicles the rise and fall of celebrity yoga guru Bikram Choudhury through the eyes of his young wife Rajashree, who engineers his ascent to fame and fortune, then fights to salvage their empire when his crimes bring it crumbling to the ground.