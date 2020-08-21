‘Black Adam’ First Look: Dwayne Johnson’s DC Superhero Debuts Costume

Dwayne Johnson is suited up and ready for battle in the first image from his upcoming film “Black Adam.” Saturday’s “Black Adam” DC FanDome panel will give the first glimpse of the film, which is slated to debut on Dec. 22, 2021.

Johnson posted the image on Instagram Friday ahead of the FanDome panel.

“ The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change,” he wrote. “Black Adam arrives tomorrow at #DCFanDome. Personally, I salute my Warner Bros and DC partners for creating this historic opportunity for fans to absorb our entire DC universe while we all continue to manage the challenges of COVID. Well done. The man in black is coming to crush them all.”

Johnson first announced his involvement in a Nov. 14 Instagram post with concept art of the character, alongside an emotional caption describing what the role meant to him.

“I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become Black Adam,” he wrote. “Black Adam is blessed by magic with the powers equal to Superman, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one-of-a-kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people — but he does it his way. Truth and justice — the Black Adam way. This role is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together.”

“Black Adam” is a spinoff of Warner Bros. and New Line’s “Shazam!,” which premiered in 2019. Johnson was considered to play Black Adam as the movie’s villain, but the plan fell through.

Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directed Johnson on “Jungle Cruise,” is helming the project. The film is slated for release on Dec. 22, 2021, after it was delayed by production shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.