Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ Casts Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone

“Trinkets” star Quintessa Swindell will portray the superhero Cyclone opposite Dwayne Johnson in New Line and DC Comics’ “Black Adam.”

Cyclone is a junior member of the Justice Society with the power to manipulate wind and sound. Aldis Hodge has been cast as Hawkman and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher — both members of DC’s Justice Society. Sarah Shahi has also been cast as a university professor and freedom fighter leading the resistance in the fictional nation of Kahndaq.

Jaume Collet-Serra, who directed Johnson alongside Emily Blunt in Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” is directing “Black Adam.” Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the latest draft of the script, and Adam Sztykiel wrote a previous version.

Johnson has been attached to play the anti-hero Black Adam for several years. The film takes place in the same DC Universe as Warner Bros. and New Line’s “Shazam!” starring Zachary Levy, which grossed $365 million worldwide last year. Shazam and Black Adam are arch rivals in the DC Universe.

The Black Adam character first appeared in DC Comics during the 1940s as a villain who had been corrupted by power, then became an anti-hero in the early 2000s with a disregard for rules and conventions. New Line and DC have kept details of the “Black Adam” story line under wraps. Johnson is producing with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions with Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo.

Swindell is currently filming opposite Uzo Aduba in the new season of HBO’s “In Treatment,” appeared in the HBO series “Euphoria” and can soon be seen in the Neil Burger feature “Voyagers” opposite Colin Farrell and Tye Sheridan for Lionsgate.

Swindell is repped by Gersh