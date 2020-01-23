×

‘Birds of Prey’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Birds of Prey
CREDIT: Courtesy of Claudette Barius

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Warner Bros. claims the top spot in spending with “Birds of Prey.”

Ads placed for the superhero film had an estimated media value of $6.94 million through Sunday for 431 national ad airings on 23 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Jan. 13-19. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Warner Bros. prioritized spend across networks including Fox, CBS and ESPN, and during programming such as NFL Football, College Football and This Is Us.

Just behind “Birds of Prey” in second place: Disney Pixar’s “Onward,” which saw 221 national ad airings across eight networks, with an estimated media value of $5.95 million. 

TV ad placements for Twentieth Century Fox’s “The Call of the Wild” (EMV: $5.8 million), Universal Pictures’ “Dolittle” ($5.72 million) and Columbia Pictures’ “Bad Boys for Life” ($5.22 million) round out the chart.  

Notably, “Onward” has the best iSpot Attention Index (149) in the ranking, getting 49% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Popular on Variety

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$6.94M – Birds of Prey

Impressions: 276,913,249
Attention Score: 93.33
Attention Index: 83
National Airings: 431
Networks: 23
Most Spend On: FOX, CBS
Creative Versions: 26
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $10.98M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 10/01/19

$5.95M – Onward

Impressions: 124,823,980
Attention Score: 97.17
Attention Index: 149
National Airings: 221
Networks: 8
Most Spend On: FOX, CBS
Creative Versions: 8
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $12.1M
Studio: Disney Pixar
Started Airing: 05/30/19

$5.8M – The Call of the Wild

Impressions: 110,118,418
Attention Score: 93.39
Attention Index: 83
National Airings: 190
Networks: 12
Most Spend On: FOX, CBS
Creative Versions: 4
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $6.15M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 11/20/19

$5.72M – Dolittle

Impressions: 380,555,321
Attention Score: 91.67
Attention Index: 66
National Airings: 1,225
Networks: 51
Most Spend On: ESPN, NBC
Creative Versions: 63
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $32.9M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 10/13/19

$5.22M – Bad Boys for Life

Impressions: 428,434,473
Attention Score: 94.85
Attention Index: 107
National Airings: 1,085
Networks: 44
Most Spend On: ESPN, NBC
Creative Versions: 63
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $20.94M
Studio: Columbia Pictures
Started Airing: 12/15/19

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 01/13/2020 and 01/19/2020.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

 

More Film

  • Birds of Prey

    ‘Birds of Prey’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Warner Bros. claims the top spot in spending with “Birds of Prey.” Ads placed for the superhero film had an estimated media value of $6.94 million through Sunday for 431 national ad airings on [...]

  • The Witcher Netflix

    Film News Roundup: Netflix Developing Anime Feature 'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf'

    In today’s film news roundup, Netflix announces a spinoff feature based on “The Witcher,” Liam Neeson’s “Honest Thief” finds a home and Sheryl Main will receive the Henri Bollinger Award. PROJECT LAUNCHED Netflix is expanding its fantasy series “The Witcher” with an anime feature film “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.” The streamer made the [...]

  • Marvel Studios' CAPTAIN MARVEL..Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel

    'Captain Marvel' Sequel in Development

    Disney has officially launched development of a “Captain Marvel” sequel. The studio is in final negotiations with Megan McDonnell, a staff writer on Marvel-based series “WandaVision” on the project. The 2019 blockbuster “Captain Marvel” starred Brie Larson as Carol Danvers and grossed $1.13 billion worldwide. Disney and Marvel have not yet set a release date [...]

  • Aviron Pictures Hit With Layoffs

    Aviron Pictures Hit With Layoffs, Joel Kinnaman Action Movie 'The Informer' in Limbo

    Fledgling distributor Aviron Pictures has been hit with a significant staff reduction less than a month after the removal of top executive WIlliam Sadleir, numerous insiders told Variety.  Almost half of a staff of 30 were dismissed last week, amid wide rumors that the company’s deep-pocketed financier Black Rock has defunded the outfit entirely, sources [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein Bill Clinton

    Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Seeks Mistrial When D.A. Refers to Bill Clinton Friendship

    Harvey Weinstein was associated with the Clintons for years, socially and as a generous donor to both of their political campaigns. And according to prosecutors in Weinstein’s criminal trial, he bragged about his friendship with the former president to women he allegedly sexually assaulted, in an effort to intimidate them. During opening statements on Wednesday, [...]

  • Channing Tatum

    Channing Tatum to Star in 'Bob the Musical' Comedy for Disney

    Channing Tatum is attached to star in and produce “Bob the Musical” for Disney — a project that’s been in development for more than a decade. Tatum will produce through his company, Free Association, and partners Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan. Tripp Vinson and Chris Bender are also attached to produce. No director is currently [...]

  • John Henry

    'John Henry': Film Review

    Terry Crews’ John Henry is a man of few words. “John Henry,” the folklore-cribbing, violent thriller (opening theatrically and available on demand) about a former gang member who must face his demons when two young immigrants require his help, feels like it wants to say a lot. But what exactly? Utilizing horror-movie gestures and ladling [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad