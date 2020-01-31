×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film News Roundup: ‘Birds of Prey’ Sees Strong First-Day Presales

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Birds of Prey
CREDIT: Courtesy of Claudette Barius

In today’s film news roundup, “Birds of Prey” is seeing impressive presales, Guillermo del Toro has started shooting “Nightmare Alley” and Billy Zane’s “Final Kill” finds a home.

PRESALES

Mobile ticket app Atom Tickets is reporting strong first-day presales for Margot Robbie’s superhero team-up “Birds of Prey.”

“Birds of Prey” sold more tickets on Wednesday, the first day of presales, than “Suicide Squad” and “Wonder Woman” in the same time period. It’s the third-best first of day of presales for a DC title behind “Aquaman” and “Joker.”

“Harley Quinn is a beloved DC character and the best part of ‘Suicide Squad,’ so fans have been eagerly anticipating her headlining her own movie,” said Alisha Grauso, editorial lead for Atom Tickets. “Audiences are far savvier now about comic book movies and an ‘R’ rating no longer stops people from buying tickets. There’s a real appetite there for quirky, unique storytelling that breaks the mold, and ‘Birds of Prey’ absolutely delivers on that front.”

The film is officially titled “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” and opens Feb. 7 as the only wide launch for that frame. “Birds of Prey” also stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco and Ewan McGregor. Early tracking has forecasted a $50 million domestic opening.

Popular on Variety

PRODUCTION START

Guillermo del Toro has begun principal photography on Searchlight Pictures’ thriller “Nightmare Alley,” starring Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett.

Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman and David Strathairn also star. Cooper portrays an ambitious young carny with a talent for manipulating people who hooks up with a psychiatrist, played by Blanchett, who is even more dangerous than he is.

Del Toro wrote the script with Kim Morgan, based on the novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham. Del Toro is producing with J. Miles Dale. The duo won a best picture Academy Award for “The Shape of Water” for Fox Searchlight.

ACQUISITION

Cinedigm Corp has acquired all North American distribution rights to the thriller “Final Kill,” starring Billy Zane, Randy Couture and Ed Morrone, and plans a March release.

Directed by Justin Lee, the story centers on a mercenary hired to protect a couple hiding out in Central America from a ruthless crime family. The film also features Danny Trejo, James Russo and Drew Pinsky.

Filmed in both the United States and Costa Rica, “Final Kill” is produced by Lee, Daemon Hillin and Melanie Young. Executive producers include Vasily Bernhardt, Ian Niles and Richard Switzer, with Michael Finuoli as co-producer.

More Film

  • Taylor Swift Marsha Blackburn

    Marsha Blackburn Wants to Make Nice With Taylor Swift After Getting Slammed in Her Doc

    One of the unofficial costars of the Taylor Swift documentary “Miss Americana” is Republican senator Marsha Blackburn, whose name and image come up in a crucial section of the film, and not in a complimentary fashion. Having apparently gotten wind of her unflattering appearance in the film, Blackburn took time out from the president’s impeachment [...]

  • Birds of Prey

    Film News Roundup: 'Birds of Prey' Sees Strong First-Day Presales

    In today’s film news roundup, “Birds of Prey” is seeing impressive presales, Guillermo del Toro has started shooting “Nightmare Alley” and Billy Zane’s “Final Kill” finds a home. PRESALES Mobile ticket app Atom Tickets is reporting strong first-day presales for Margot Robbie’s superhero team-up “Birds of Prey.” “Birds of Prey” sold more tickets on Wednesday, [...]

  • Julia Louis Dreyfus Will Ferrell

    Why Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell Teamed Up for 'Downhill'

    “We were really hoping that they would invite us to be here. We thought it was a great way for the film to launch,” Julia Louis-Dreyfus said, reflecting on why she was excited for her latest film, “Downhill,” to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival — though the setting of the film (a ski resort) [...]

  • Disclosure

    Transgender Activists Scoff at Idea of Voting for Pete Buttigieg

    During an interview at the Variety Studio at the Sundance Film Festival, a panel of transgender activists — who appear in director Sam Feder’s documentary “Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen,” which premiered at the festival — scoffed at the idea of voting for Pete Buttigieg. When asked whom they’ll vote for as the primaries approach, [...]

  • 2020 Oscar Presenters: James Corden, Keanu

    Oscars 2020: James Corden, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph to Present at Academy Awards

    More presenters have been announced for the 92nd Academy Awards. Among those added to the list are James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Zack Gottsagen, Diane Keaton, Shia LaBeouf, George MacKay, Steve Martin, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph and Sigourney Weaver Some actors on the list are connected to the night’s nominees. MacKay stars in Sam [...]

  • Sonic the Hedgehog Jim Carrey

    Jim Carrey and Sonic Collide in 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Super Bowl Spot

    Jim Carrey, clad in a handlebar mustache and aviator goggles, goes head-to-head with Sega character Sonic as Dr. Robotnik in the latest trailer for “Sonic the Hedgehog.” With his animated acting style and comedic chops, the actor breathes life into the super-villain as he wreaks havoc on the town, the hedgehog and his own henchmen. [...]

  • Tribeca Film Festival - Queen Collective

    Queen Latifah on Diversity in Storytelling: 'I Don't Know What Everybody's So Afraid of'

    Three aspiring filmmakers couldn’t contain their enthusiasm when Queen Latifah entered Tribeca Studios in lower Manhattan on Wednesday to mark the kickoff of talent development initiative The Queen Collective. When Latifah greeted the trio, they jumped from their seats to give her hugs. Queen Collective is Latifah’s effort to open doors for new talent in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad