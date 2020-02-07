‘Birds of Prey’ Flailing With $34 Million Box Office Opening

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

Margot Robbie’s “Birds of Prey” is set to open well below forecasts, with about $34 million at 4,236 North American sites, early estimates showed on Friday.

Estimates for “Birds of Prey,” a spinoff of 2016’s “Suicide Squad,” had been in the $45 million to $55 million range, with Warner Bros. projecting an opening closer to $45 million.

“Birds of Prey,” which carries a reported $80 million price tag, touched down with $4 million on Thursday night. Reviews have been strong, earning the film a 84% rating on Rotten Tomatoes — a reversal from “Suicide Squad’s” 27%.

The film made $7.8 million in early openings from 51 international markets on Wednesday and Thursday. Results were impacted in Asia due to theater closures following the coronavirus outbreak.

Robbie stars as Harley Quinn in the eighth entry in the DC Extended Universe. Officially titled “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn),” the film also stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco and Ewan McGregor. The movie centers on the titular vigilante teaming up with superheroes Huntress (Winstead), Black Canary (Smollett-Bell) and Renee Montoya (Perez) to save Cassandra Cain (Basco) from the crime lord Black Mask (McGregor).

“Birds of Prey” is directed by Cathy Yan from a script by Christina Hodson. Robbie, who originated the idea, is a producer, along with Bryan Unkeless and Sue Kroll.

“Suicide Squad” was a success financially, opening to $133.7 million on its way to $746 million worldwide on a $150 million budget.

“Birds of Prey” is the only new wide release in North American multiplexes this weekend. Sony’s “Bad Boys for Life,” which has dominated moviegoing over the past three weekends, should lead the rest of the pack with about $12 million. The action comedy, re-teaming Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, will finish the frame with more than $165 million in North America.

Universal’s awards season favorite “1917” should come in third with an estimated $9 million to lift its total to $132 million after seven weeks in release in North America. The World War I epic, which earned 10 Oscar nominations, won the top awards from the Directors Guild and Producers Guild.

Sony’s ninth weekend of “Jumanji: The Next Level” will be battling for fourth place with Universal’s “Dolittle,” with each taking in about $6 million. The “Jumanji” sequel will be nearing $300 million at the North American box office by the end of the weekend.

More Film

  • Birds of Prey

    'Birds of Prey' Flailing With $34 Million Box Office Opening

    Margot Robbie’s “Birds of Prey” is set to open well below forecasts, with about $34 million at 4,236 North American sites, early estimates showed on Friday. Estimates for “Birds of Prey,” a spinoff of 2016’s “Suicide Squad,” had been in the $45 million to $55 million range, with Warner Bros. projecting an opening closer to [...]

  • Russian Film Promotion Body Roskino to

    Evgenia Markova to Lead Russian Film Promotion Body Roskino

    Evgenia Markova has been appointed general director of Roskino, the Russian film promotion organization. She replaces Catherine Mtsitouridze, who left after nine years in the role. Markova was previously industry liaison director of Expocontent, a company that advises Russian government agencies, and leading film producers and distributors on international promotion. Markova’s selection was approved by [...]

  • A Thousand Cuts Review

    'A Thousand Cuts': Film Review

    It almost feels like a cheat, or an unfair advantage, to have such unfettered access to a documentary subject like Maria Ressa. Not to downplay the impressive craftsmanship that makes director Ramona S. Diaz’s pacy, engrossing, galvanizing film “A Thousand Cuts” feel more like a political thriller than an off-the-cuff investigation into embattled journalism in [...]

  • Hair Love

    '2020 Oscar-Nominated Short Films: Animation': Film Review

    No 2020 Oscar category can boast a higher level of quality — or diversity, for that matter — than the animated shorts, and though the five nominees are among the least-seen (especially this year, when ShortsTV’s theatrical program released just nine days before Oscar night), film buffs would do well to track them down all [...]

  • Josephine DeckerVariety Sundance Studio presented by

    Why Director Josephine Decker Wants You to See Her Breast Pumping at Sundance

    Despite being shut out of most major awards shows this season, women filmmakers will not go gentle into that good night. Instead they’re pushing back even harder, carving out a space for themselves in tentpole productions, petitions to the Directors Guild and with #GiveHerABreak, a campaign aimed at the Academy Awards’ lack of representation. On [...]

  • Texas Chainsaw Massacre

    'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Reboot in the Works With 'The Dig' Directors (EXCLUSIVE)

    Legendary has closed a deal for Ryan and Andy Tohill to direct a reboot of the classic 1974 horror film “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” sources tell Variety. The pic will be written by Chris Thomas Devlin with Bad Hombre’s Fede Alvarez and Rodolfo Sayagues producing through their overall deal with Legendary. “The Tohill’s vision is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad