Ewan McGregor and Chris Messina Say Their ‘Birds of Prey’ Villains Are Probably Gay

By
Marc Malkin

Senior Film Awards, Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All

Rosie Perez isn’t the only actor playing a gay character in “Birds of Prey.”

At Thursday night’s opening of the “Birds of Prey” Harlywood exhibit in Hollywood, Variety asked co-stars Ewan McGregor and Chris Messina if the internet chatter surrounding the sexuality of their characters — villains Roman Sionis (aka Black Mask) and Victor Zsasz — is true. Are they gay?

“It’s very complicated,” McGregor said. “Their relationship is very much based…there’s a want and a need in there for sure.”

Messina added, “There’s like a real love of anarchy.”

McGregor then interjected and said, “More than likely, yes.” Both actors laughed.

Before the interview began, Messina planted a kiss on McGregor’s cheek.

While Sionis and Zsasz’s relationship remains somewhat ambiguous, Perez’s character, police officer Renee Montoya, is definitely gay in “Birds of Prey.” Ali Wong (“Always Be My Maybe”) plays her ex-girlfriend.

Meanwhile, McGregor and Messina said they can’t wait for people to finally see the film. “It was incredibly bonkers to shoot,” McGregor said. “Every take was like a new experience.”

Directed by Cathy Yan and written by Christina Hodson, the film stars Margot Robbie, reprising her role of Harley Quinn from 2016’s “Suicide Squad.” The cast also includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Ella Jay Basco.

Set for release on Feb. 7, “Birds of Prey” is also one of a growing number of superhero movies to deliberately push for an R rating.

“It’s a bit nasty,” McGregor said.

“I think you can’t do a Harley movie and not make it rated R,” Messina added.

Harleywood, located at the Hollywood & Highland complex, is a three-day activation featuring an exhibit of costumes and props from the movie. The Thursday night event included a laser light show as well as fireworks.

More Film

  • Chris Messina Ewan McGregor

    Ewan McGregor and Chris Messina Say Their 'Birds of Prey' Villains Are Probably Gay

    Rosie Perez isn’t the only actor playing a gay character in “Birds of Prey.” At Thursday night’s opening of the “Birds of Prey” Harlywood exhibit in Hollywood, Variety asked co-stars Ewan McGregor and Chris Messina if the internet chatter surrounding the sexuality of their characters — villains Roman Sionis (aka Black Mask) and Victor Zsasz [...]

  • A still from Rebuilding Paradise by

    Ron Howard on Capturing Wildfire Devastation in 'Rebuilding Paradise' Doc

    Ron Howard’s upcoming documentary “Rebuilding Paradise” puts the spotlight on survivors from the northern California community in the aftermath of a deadly and destructive wildfire. “We weren’t just interested in the drama and the trauma, but on a human interest level,” Howard told Variety’s Matt Donnelly in conversation at Sundance Film Festival’s Cinema Cafe series. [...]

  • Zola

    'Zola,' the Stripper Tweetstorm Movie, Premieres to Warm Reception at Sundance

    “Zola,” the A24 movie based on a viral Twitter thread, premiered to laughter and applause on Friday at the Sundance Film Festival. The film is based on a mostly true story tweeted in October 2015 by Aziah Wells King (nickname: Zola, played by Taylour Paige). King recounted, in highly entertaining fashion, her journey from Detroit [...]

  • Alma Har'el with Lucas Hedges and

    DGA Marks Inclusion Milestones on the Eve of Awards Ceremony

    Two months ago, the Directors Guild of America heralded a major milestone in its long push for inclusion in the television industry. The DGA’s episodic television director inclusion report found that half of all TV episodes in the 2018-19 season were directed by women or directors of color for the first time. “Inclusion has been [...]

  • Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenberg Quibi

    Jeffrey Katzenberg, Meg Whitman Explain How Quibi Differs From Other Streamers

    Jeffrey Katzenberg has heard the chatter about streaming wars, but the media mogul thinks that when the dust settles, the fight to attract audiences won’t end with just a few victors. “Everybody suddenly wants to declare winners and losers and the fact is there’s only winners and winners right now,” he said during an interview [...]

  • Anaconda

    'Anaconda' Reboot in the Works at Sony With 'Divergent' Writer

    Sony Pictures is in early development of a reboot of the “Anaconda” franchise, hiring “Divergent” writer Evan Daugherty to write the project. The studio has not set up the project with a producer, director or actors. Sony released the original “Anaconda” in 1997 as a horror thriller starring Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight, Eric [...]

  • Annabella Sciorra

    Friend Tells of Annabella Sciorra's Mid-1990s Struggles at Harvey Weinstein Trial

    A longtime friend of Annabella Sciorra testified Friday in Harvey Weinstein’s criminal trial that the actor turned to cutting herself and exhibited other troubling behavior in the mid-1990s after she was allegedly raped by the disgraced film mogul. The defense questioning of model Kara Young got heated as Judge James Burke sustained repeated objections to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad