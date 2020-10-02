Billy Crudup in Early Talks to Rejoin Ezra Miller in ‘The Flash’

Billy Crudup is in early negotiations to join Ezra Miller in the DC superhero tentpole “The Flash” for Warner Bros., Variety has confirmed.

Crudup, who recently won an Emmy for drama series for “The Morning Show,” portrayed Dr. Henry Allen as the father to Barry Allen, aka The Flash, in Zach Snyder’s 2017 “Justice League” opposite Miller. He had been tapped for the part in the standalone movie “The Flash” during its early development under director Rick Famuyiwa but had moved on after the team of John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein came on to the project.

The project has gained momentum with Andy Muschietti directing. The “It” helmer revealed in August that he had persuaded Ben Affleck to come on to “The Flash” as Batman in a story in which Miller’s Barry Allen would be appearing in parallel dimensions and meeting different versions of DC’s heroes. Michael Keaton, who played Batman/Bruce Wayne in Tim Burton’s 1989 pic and returned to collaborate with the director in 1992’s “Batman Returns,” is also due to appear in “The Flash.”

The script, written by Christina Hodson, will center on Barry Allen going back in time to prevent the murder of his mother, an act that proves to have a profound impact.

Crudup’s recent feature credits include Best Picture winner “Spotlight,” “Jackie,” “20th Century Women,” Richard Linklater’s “Where’d You Go Bernadette” and the drama “After the Wedding” with Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams. The actor won his Emmy role for playing network executive Corry Ellison opposite Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston’s “Morning Show,” which is prepping for a second season.

He is repped by CAA and Lighthouse Management. The news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.