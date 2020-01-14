Hans Zimmer — and Billie Eilish? — Sign on for James Bond Film, ‘No Time to Die’

Film composing titan Hans Zimmer has officially signed on the score the next James Bond installment, the film’s official Twitter account announced early Tuesday — but fans are more abuzz over a pair of teases that seem to suggest Billie Eilish will be performing its theme song.

The rumors began on Sunday when an article posted on the James Bond fan site MI6 said simply, “Exclusive: MI6 understands that American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will be performing the title song to the 25th James Bond film ‘No Time To Die.'” and then elaborated on the fact that she would be the youngest singer ever to do so before explaining to its readers who the 18-year-old singer, who is up for six Grammy Awards and was named Variety’s 2019 Hitmaker of the Year, is).

Reps for Eilish and MGM have not responded to Variety’s repeated requests for comment.

Then, in the wee hours of Tuesday, Eilish briefly posted a series of photos of actresses who have appeared in Bond films — including Eva Green, Hallie Berry and Lea Seydoux — on her Instagram story. That news was first reported by Deadline.

If true, the choice of Eilish would be a dramatic change of direction for the legendary franchise’s long history of theme-song performers, which have progressed from Shirley Bassey to Paul McCartney and Duran Duran over the decades. More recent films have featured younger artists like Adele — who sang the smash hit “Skyfall” — and Sam Smith, both of whom, while contemporary artists in their 20s, are both British and create more adult-leaning music than an artist like Eilish, who is innovative and enormously popular but whose audience skews toward teens.