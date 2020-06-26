‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ Pushed Back Two Weeks Following ‘Tenet’ Move

MGM has moved “Bill & Ted Face the Music” back two weeks to Aug. 28 to avoid opening against Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet.”

MGM announced the move Friday, a day after Warner Bros. pushed “Tenet” back from July 31 to Aug. 12. Disney also delayed the theatrical release of “Mulan” for a third time from July 24 to Aug. 21, while Paramount’s “Without Remorse” moved from Oct. 2 to Feb. 26. Tom Clancy’s “Without Remorse,” stars Michael B. Jordan as John Clark.

Most movie theaters closed in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Major cinema chains in the U.S., such as AMC, Regal and Cinemark, have been aiming to resume business in July but studios appear to be worried that viewers may be reluctant to return despite safety protocols such as reduced capacity, social distancing and mask-wearing being enforced.

Currently, there are 1,072 U.S theaters open, including 284 drive-ins, up 20% from a week ago, according to Comscore. Texas has the highest with 66, followed by Ohio at 38, Utah at 32 and California at 30. There are about 5,400 U.S. locations.

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” sees Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprise their roles as a follow up to 1989’s “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” and 1991’s “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.” Their daughters are played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine. The film also stars Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor and Beck Bennett.

Dean Parisot (“Galaxy Quest”) directed from a script by original creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Scott Kroopf (“Limitless”) produced with Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce of Hammerstone Studios, with Steven Soderbergh executive producing alongside R. Scott Reid, Scott Fischer, John Ryan Jr., and John Santilli.