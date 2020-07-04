‘Independence Day’ Star Bill Pullman Tells Americans to Wear Face Masks in Public (Watch)

President Thomas J. Whitmore is urging Americans to wear their face masks in public.

Bill Pullman, who played the character in the 1996 blockbuster “Independence Day,” gave a public service announcement about wearing masks in a video for Alamo Drafthouse.

“And now, a message from the most presidential actor of all time, Bill Pullman,” the video began by saying.

Coincidentally released on Fourth of July, the “Independence Day” actor said he’ll be wearing a “freedom mask” and asked that others do the same.

“Hello America. I may not be your president right now, but I’ve got to tell you that Fourth of July is still my favorite holiday, and it always will be. This Independence Day, I’m going to be celebrating my freedom in an important way. I’m going to be wearing my freedom mask every time I go into public. That’s right — freedom mask. Because if all of America agreed to wear one of these going into public places, we’d be a little closer to being free to safely go back to places like bars and restaurants and schools and, most importantly, movie theaters,” he said.

The message comes as coronavirus cases continue to increase rapidly in several states across the country and citizens are urged to wear face masks whenever they are in public. Some cities, like West Hollywood and Santa Monica in California where coronavirus cases are high, will now fine people $300 if they don’t wear a mask.

Watch Pullman’s full video below, released on Alamo Drafthouse’s YouTube channel.