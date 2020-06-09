‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ Drops First Trailer, Maintains Aug. 21 Release

Dudes, the wait is over. ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ has dropped its most excellent trailer.

The time-traveling best friends reunite in the third instalment of the franchise, set 29 years after “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.” The film has maintained its Aug. 21 release date, despite the coronavirus pandemic’s toll on exhibition.

Dean Parisot (“Galaxy Quest”) serves as director, and Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, screenwriters from “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” and “Bogus Journey,” wrote the script.

A third “Bill & Ted” film had been in the works since 2010, and the movie was officially greenlit in 2018. “Bill & Ted Face the Music” is slated for Aug. 21.

