Watch the First Trailer for 'Big Lebowski' Spinoff 'The Jesus Rolls'

Dave McNary

CREDIT: Screen Media

Jesus is back — that is, John Turturro’s Jesus Quntana character from “The Big Lebowski” in a Screen Media’s trailer for the spinoff movie “The Jesus Rolls.”

The footage shows Turturro, who also directed, with his memorable licking of a bowling ball before sending it down a lane and into outer space.

“The Jesus Rolls” also stars Bobby Cannavale, Susan Sarandon, Jon Hamm, Audrey Tautou, and Christopher Walken. The trailer did not include an appearance by Jeff Bridges’ character Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski from the original 1998 movie, in which Turturro’s character taunted Lebowski and his bowling team at a bowling alley and referred to himself as “The Jesus.”

“The Jesus Rolls” follows a trio of misfits — Turturro, Cannavle and Tatou — whose sexually charged dynamic evolves into a surprising love story as their spontaneous and flippant attitude towards the past or future backfires time and again, even as they inadvertently perform good deeds.

“It feels like a good time to release a transgressive film about the stupidity of men who try and fail and try better to understand and penetrate the mystery of women,” said Turturro last year.

The film, formerly titled “Going Places,” is produced by Robert Salerno, John Penotti, Fernando Sulichin, Sidney Kimmel and Paul-Dominique Win Vacharasinthu. Max Arvelaiz, Lawrence Kopeikin, Michael Lewis, Bruce Toll and Robert S. Wilson serve as executive producers.

Here’s the trailer —

