Beyoncé Film Agent Andrea Nelson Meigs Exits ICM Partners (EXCLUSIVE)

ICM Partners senior motion picture agent Andrea Nelson Meigs is packing up her office in a box to the left.

The longtime film rep to luminaries like Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Ellen Burstyn is parting ways with the agency, Variety has learned. Her future plans are presently unknown, though she is said by two sources to be negotiating with another of the big four agencies.

An ICM spokesperson said Nelson Meigs left amicably and that they wished her the best. Nelson Meigs did not immediately return a request for comment.

The agent is one of many to shuffle out of longtime posts in recent months as the coronavirus pandemic has transformed the landscape of the representation business, halting revenues and prompting literary agents to shift to personal management in order to represent screenwriters amid the standoff between the WGA and the largest talent agencies (all but CAA and WME have deals with the guild).

Nelson Meigs is highly-visible woman of color in the legacy agency space, having risen from the mailroom at CAA to her perch in the senior ranks at ICM. She’s a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Council of the Motion Picture and Television Fund, and the Entertainment Board of Time’s Up.

It’s unclear what clients might follow her and where. Nelson Meigs also represents Jill Scott, Aunjanue Ellis, “Game of Thrones” star Nathalie Emmanuel, Solange Knowles, and Oscar winner Matthew A. Cherry.

Nelson Meigs is a native of California, and studied at Spelman College and Duke University. She Is married to entertainment lawyer John Meigs.