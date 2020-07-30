How to Watch Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’ Online: Stream the Visual Album on Disney Plus

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re hoping to watch Beyoncé’s “Black Is King” visual album online, there’s only one place to do it. The new film premieres this Friday, July 31st and is streaming exclusively on Disney Plus.

“Black Is King” is based on the music of “The Lion King: The Gift,” Beyonce’s album inspired by Disney’s live-action version of “The Lion King,” which featured the singer as the voice of Nala. One of the most highly-anticipated releases of the summer, “Black Is King” arrives just over a year after “The Lion King” premiered in theaters.

Stream “Black Is King” on Disney Plus Here

According to Beyoncé’s production company, Parkwood Entertainment, “Black Is King” has been in production for the last 12 months, and is “a celebratory memoir for the world on the black experience.” The film, which has a runtime of 85 minutes, brings Beyoncé’s latest album to life through songs, skits, and interpretive dance, with cameras traveling to New York, Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, London, and Belgium to capture the actors and choreography. Black Is King also includes full-length videos for the songs “Already,” “Brown Skin Girl,” “Mood 4 Eva” and “My Power,” all of which were featured on The Lion King: The Gift.

Existing Disney Plus subscribers will be able to watch “Black Is King” for free online by logging into their account. New users can sign up for Disney Plus here, for just $6.99 a month. Disney is also currently offering an incredible bundle deal that gets you Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu for just $12.99 total (saving you 25% off the price of getting all three services individually). Get the bundle here.

You can also watch “Black Is King” for free if you’re a current Verizon customer. Customers on Verizon Unlimited, Fios or 5G Home plans automatically get free access to Disney Plus thanks to Verizon’s “Disney Plus on Us” deal. The deal gets you Disney Plus for an entire year, before it renews at $6.99 a month. See the Verizon deal here.

Disney Plus lets you watch the new Beyoncé film (and all the content on its platform) on TV; download the Disney Plus app to stream from your laptop, tablet, or phone.

A Disney Plus membership gets you instant access to stream “Black Is King” online, but you’ll also be able to watch the other buzzy release of the summer: “Hamilton.” Disney Plus is also streaming a veritable treasure trove of Beyoncé content right now, including vintage clips of Destiny’s Child appearing on “Smart Guy” and “The Proud Family”. And of course, Disney Plus is where you’ll find the original animated version of “The Lion King” available to stream, along with the 2019 live-action version, which also starred Donald Glover, Alfre Woodard, John Oliver, and Billy Eichner, in addition to Beyoncé. See the full Disney Plus offerings here.

This article was syndicated with permission from Rolling Stone.