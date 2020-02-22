TrustNordisk Closes Deals on ‘The Other Lamb’ (EXCLUSIVE)

TrustNordisk has close several territory deals on “The Other Lamb,” Malgorzata Szumowska’s English-language debut, which competed at last year’s San Sebastian and played at Toronto.

Tackling patriarchy in a bold way, the Irish psychological drama revolves around a cult, called the Flock, and is told through the eyes of 15-year-old Selah, played by British up-and-comer Raffey Cassidy.

“The Other Lamb” was acquired for Latin America (California Filmes/Global Media Distribution), Ukraine and Russia, (Capella Films), Albania, Slovenia and other Eastern European territories (Cinemania Groupicon), Estonia (Estin Film), Czech Republic and Slovakia (Film Europe), Poland (Kino Swiat), Taiwan (Moviecloud), Lithuania (Scanorama / Kino Aljausas), Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg (September Film Rights), Hungary (Vertigo Media) and Romania (Zeradia Storytelling). UTA previously sold the film to IFC. Mubi has rights for the U.K. and Ireland.

Written by the award-winning Australian screenwriter Catherine S. McMullen, “The Other Lamb” follows the journey of Selah who participates in the sacred ritual of the birthing of the lambs – upon which their cult depends on for survival – and has a shocking and otherworldly experience. She begins to have strange visions that make her question her own reality, and everything that’s been taught to her and her sisters by Shepherd, the man running the cult (Michiel Huisman). Denise Gough (“Colette”) also stars in the film. Szumowska’s previous credits include the Berlin Silver Bear winning film “Body” and “Mug,” which won Berlin’s Grand Jury Prize.

Popular on Variety

“The Other Lamb” was produced by David Lancaster and Stephanie Wilcox of Rumble Films, whose credits include “Whiplash” and “Nightcrawler,” alongside Aoife O’Sullivan and Tristan Orpen Lynch of Subotica Prods. in association with Marie Gade Denessen of Zentropa and in co-production with Umedia. Executive producers are Julia Godzinskaya and Will Norton of Rooks Nest Entertainment, Jon Shiffman and Andrew Schwartzberg of Rumble Films and Adrian Politowski of Umedia. The film is made with the participation of Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland and is an official Irish-Belgian co-production.