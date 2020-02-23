×

Taiwanese Actor/Director Leon Dai Tops ‘Tomorrow Is a Long Time’

By
Carole Horst

Carole's Most Recent Stories

View All
Leon Dai
CREDIT: Akanga Films Asia

Acclaimed Taiwanese actor/director Leon Dai will headline the cast of Singapore-Taiwan-France co-production “Tomorrow Is a Long Time”.

Dai will play a middle-aged widower whose relationship with his sensitive teenage son in the densely packed spaces of contemporary Singapore slowly becomes unbearable.

Singaporean shorts filmmaker Jow Zhi Wei (“After the Winter”) will make his feature directorial debut with the film.

Fran Borgia for Singapore’s Akanga Films Asia (Locarno winner “A Land Imagined”), Jeremy Chua for fellow Singaporean outfit Potocol (Rotterdam title “A Love Unknown”), Stefano Centini for Taiwan’s Volos Films (“Loma — Our Home”) and Xavier Rocher for France’s La Fabrica Nocturna Cinema (Berlin winner “The Heiresses”) are producing.

Dai won several prizes at Taiwan’s Golden Horst Awards with 2009’s “Cannot Live Without You,” including best director and film. It was Taiwan’s entry to into the foreign-language Oscar race.

“This story combines happiness and grief and tells the state of mind many of us face while growing up,” Dai told Variety. “I am excited to be able to bring these feelings to life through the cinematic language and be able to reach broader audiences with our work.”

Popular on Variety

“Tomorrow Is a Long Time” was selected for the Jerusalem Sam Spiegel Film Lab 2016, Berlinale Talent Project Market 2017, Berlinale Talents Tokyo 2017 and Golden Horse Film Project Promotion 2018.

Production will commence in November in Singapore and Taiwan.

More Film

  • All-the-dead-ones

    Caetano Gotardo, Marco Dutra Talk Berlin Competition Entry ‘All the Dead Ones’

    Directed by Caetano Gotardo and Marco Dutra, Brazilian Berlin competition entry “All the Dead Ones” kicks off in Belle Epoque 1899 São Paulo. Ana, the daughter of a plantation owner and her nun sister attempt persuade a reluctant Ina, a former slave, to perform an ancient African ritual to cure their mother. A time warp [...]

  • The Daughter

    Caramel, Mod, Film Factory Unveil Manuel Martin Cuenca’s ‘The Daughter’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Caramel Films has boarded Manuel Martin Cuenca’s “The Daughter,” produced by Fernando Bovaira (“The Others” ) at Mod Producciones and Cuenca’s own La Loma Blanca. Pic was unveiled at Berlin’s European Film Market by its sales agent, Film Factory Entertainment. Set to be released in Spain by Caramel in late 2020, “The Daughter” marks the [...]

  • Sugar Rush

    Berlin: Nigeria's FilmOne Makes Global Push With China-South Africa Pact (EXCLUSIVE)

    FilmOne Entertainment, the Nigerian distributor and production company, has gone into production on the first movie to cash in on the $1 million film fund it launched with China’s Huahua Media and South Africa’s Empire Entertainment in December. “Kambili,” by director Kayode Kasum, is the first of what FilmOne co-founder Moses Babatope expects to be [...]

  • High Ground

    Berlinale Gala Player 'High Ground' With Simon Baker Sells to Samuel Goldwyn (EXCLUSIVE)

    Ahead of its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival, Stephen Maxwell Johnson’s “High Ground” has found a U.S. home with Samuel Goldwyn. The film, headlined by Simon Baker, is represented in international markets by pan-European group Playtime and is having a gala screening at the festival. Set in 1919, “High Ground” tells the story [...]

  • The Crossing

    TrustNordisk Sells WWII Norwegian Family Drama 'The Crossing' to the U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

    TrustNordisk has sold “The Crossing,” an inspiring WWII-set Norwegian family drama, to the U.S and a string of Eastern European countries. The movie was picked up by Menemsha Entertainment for the U.S. and by Cinemania Group for former Yugoslavia. Produced by Norwegian company Maipo, “The Crossing” tells the story of 10-year-old Gerda and her brother [...]

  • Aaron Pedersen (as Jay) & Jada

    Screen Australia Leads Call for Evolution of Industry Funding

    Screen Australia, the country’s federal support body, says the screen entertainment industry needs to come up with new business models in response to changes in audience behavior and the disruptive impact on content financing that has come from streaming. Public support bodies must change their relationships with the industry too, Screen Australia CEO Graeme Mason [...]

  • Servants Central and Eastern European Cinema

    Central and Eastern European Films Playing at the Berlinale

    “Charlatan” Director: Agnieszka Holland The true story of Czech healer Jan Mikolášek, who enjoyed protection under the Nazis and the Communists, but then fell from favor. Sales: Films BoutiqueBerlinale Special Gala “The Earth Is Blue as an Orange” Director: Iryna Tsilyk Budding cinematographer Myroslava lives in the middle of the Ukraine war zone. She sets [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad