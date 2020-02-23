Taiwanese Actor/Director Leon Dai Tops ‘Tomorrow Is a Long Time’

Acclaimed Taiwanese actor/director Leon Dai will headline the cast of Singapore-Taiwan-France co-production “Tomorrow Is a Long Time”.

Dai will play a middle-aged widower whose relationship with his sensitive teenage son in the densely packed spaces of contemporary Singapore slowly becomes unbearable.

Singaporean shorts filmmaker Jow Zhi Wei (“After the Winter”) will make his feature directorial debut with the film.

Fran Borgia for Singapore’s Akanga Films Asia (Locarno winner “A Land Imagined”), Jeremy Chua for fellow Singaporean outfit Potocol (Rotterdam title “A Love Unknown”), Stefano Centini for Taiwan’s Volos Films (“Loma — Our Home”) and Xavier Rocher for France’s La Fabrica Nocturna Cinema (Berlin winner “The Heiresses”) are producing.

Dai won several prizes at Taiwan’s Golden Horst Awards with 2009’s “Cannot Live Without You,” including best director and film. It was Taiwan’s entry to into the foreign-language Oscar race.

“This story combines happiness and grief and tells the state of mind many of us face while growing up,” Dai told Variety. “I am excited to be able to bring these feelings to life through the cinematic language and be able to reach broader audiences with our work.”

“Tomorrow Is a Long Time” was selected for the Jerusalem Sam Spiegel Film Lab 2016, Berlinale Talent Project Market 2017, Berlinale Talents Tokyo 2017 and Golden Horse Film Project Promotion 2018.

Production will commence in November in Singapore and Taiwan.