×

Swedish Film Institute’s 50/50 Panel Explores Paths to Equality in the Entertainment Industry

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Berlinale 2020
CREDIT: Rebecca Davis

Chair of Time’s Up U.K. Heather Rabbatts had fighting words about the imminent verdict from the New York Harvey Weinstein rape trial for a packed audience gathered to hear a panel on gender equality on the sidelines of the Berlin Film Festival.

“Whatever happens tomorrow, it is not the end of this issue. It isn’t about win or lose,” she said. “This is a movement that’s started; it’s not going to go back in the box.”

Rabbatts spoke at an EFM Horizon event co-hosted by the Swedish Film Institute called “50/50 by 2020 – A Roadmap for the Future.” She went on to expound on how to keep up the momentum towards gender equality that has gathered in wake of the #MeToo movement, which  itself unfurled out of the Weinstein revelations 

On Friday, the New York jury reached a verdict on three out of five counts against Weinstein, but ended stuck in a deadlock over the last two most serious charges of predatory assault. They will return to deliberations on Monday.

“Anybody who has power, who is in control of decision-making, whether you’re an awards festival, an institute, a studio, a production company, a Netflix: appoint women, appoint people of color, and see what happens. That’s what we have to focus on: power,” she said to applause.

Popular on Variety

She added: “The thing about power is nobody gives it up willingly. You have to wrench it out of people’s bleeding hands. And you do that by data, buy building alliances, by having people speak and stand up. The more we do that, the harder it will be to resist.”

Anna Serner, CEO of the Swedish Film Institute, pointed out the particular responsibility festivals that continue to drive the global arthouse industry have to helping the movement. “It’s the same bubble of people going to every festival, and they are all agreeing on what is considered quality and what is not. You need to change the people and power, so that you can realize that others do find quality in other kinds of stories and expressions.”

In Sweden, there’s currently a widespread measure of pushback to that shift in power, she said, with many white male creators complaining that her institute’s position is “bad for freedom of art,” because they feel obligated to “leave [their artistic voices] and try to please” the funding body and its politics.

But the industry must keep pushing the dial in more diverse directions, both women said.

“People ask me, should we have a women’s award? Should we have a people of color award? No! Should we have a white men award?” joked Rabbatts. “We have to look at who’s defining what’s other. We are not the other; We’re here.”

More Film

  • Berlinale 2020: Variety, Medienboard Fete '10

    Variety Presents 'Ten Europeans to Watch' at Medienboard Party in Berlin

    Variety’s “10 Europeans to Watch” were feted Saturday night at a party held by Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg at Berlin’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel. Co-hosting the evening were Kirsten Niehuus and Helge Jürgens, managing directors of Medienboard, the regional film, TV and digital-media funding body. Pictured above are U.K. filmmaker and rapper Andrew Onwubolu, known by his alias Rapman [...]

  • 'Funny Face' Review: An Anti-Capitalist Brooklyn

    'Funny Face': Film Review

    In a rare moment of light, everyday pleasure in the otherwise perma-brooding “Funny Face,” two young Brooklyn lovers build sandwiches from international deli ingredients, accompanied by Serbian butter and sour watermelon pickle, and eat their creations with relish on a bench overlooking the shore. Whether intended or not as a reference to an almost century-old [...]

  • Sonic (Ben Schwartz) in SONIC THE

    Box Office: 'Sonic' Narrowly Beats Harrison Ford's 'Call of the Wild'

    After a close box office battle, Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog” pulled ahead of Disney and 20th Century’s “The Call of the Wild” on North American charts. The two movies had been in a surprising tug-of-war for first place. Heading into the weekend, “Sonic” was expected to easily dominate again but Harrison Ford’s “Call of the [...]

  • Ventana Sur

    Ventana Sur Sets 2020 Dates, a New Venue

    BERLIN —   Ventana Sur, the biggest film-TV industry event in Latin America – and bulwarked by a hugely popular Cannes Film Week hosted by Thierry Fremaux – has set dates for its 12th edition, and announced a new venue in Buenos Aires. Running Monday Nov. 30 to Friday Dec. 4, this year’s 12th Ventana [...]

  • Cannes VR

    Cannes Film Festival Plots Major Expansion to VR Program

    Cannes XR, the Marché du Film’s program dedicated to immersive and augmented reality content, is set to expand. For its second edition, Cannes XR has partnered with tech creator Positron and Brogent Technologies to introduce a new VR theater, dedicated space and competition. While keeping its 700-square meter exhibition space in the basement of Cannes’ [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad