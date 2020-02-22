×

‘Mogul Mowgli’ Star Riz Ahmed Aims to Open Conversations With Movies, Music

By

Klaritza's Most Recent Stories

View All
Riz Ahmed
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The idea for “Mogul Mowgli” first began in 2017 when British actor, rapper and activist Riz Ahmed met Bassam Tariq, a producer and independent filmmaker, between trips to New York. Almost three years later, the pair is debuting “Mogul Mowgli” in Berlin’s Panorama. The film, which Tariq directed and co-wrote with Ahmed, who also stars, is story about a British Pakistani rapper who is set to begin his first world tour when an illness threatens his big break and is forced to move back in with his traditional Pakistani family.

Compared to his recent work in Darius Marder’s “Sound of Metal,” which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, “Mogul Mowgli” allowed Ahmed to explore a cinematic space that he says was slightly more heightened and surreal. Ahmed describes his character as “an artist who defines himself through his work and success and through all these external sources of validation, and it’s not until he is put in this vulnerable situation that he realizes that that is not who he really is.”

Born in London to immigrant Pakistani parents, Ahmed, also known as Riz MC in the music realm, has been at the forefront of pushing representation in Hollywood. The actor, along with Tariq — whose work has aimed at bringing the Muslim experience to a wider audience — wants to change the narrative around brown people on screen. “A lot of the movies I would … see with people who look like me in it or stories about people who look like me, they’re often about social realist kind of dramas, or they’re comedies,” he says. Ahmed’s motivation is to create stories that not only have diversity, but also are truly representative of how those diverse communities are shown onscreen.

Popular on Variety

“I often spend a lot of time talking about the changes that we need in our industry and our society,” says Ahmed, “but rather than talking about it, I felt like this was an opportunity to really try and be a part of that change and dream up a story that was really unapologetically mining our own experiences as brown creators.”

“Mogul Mowgli” is, says Ahmed, at its heart, “a father-son story. A story about family.” It’s Ahmed’s first feature film producing credit, and “a really personal piece of work.”

“Something that I always try to ask myself is, what is the thing that I wish existed that doesn’t exist yet?” says Ahmed. “And can I help bring that up? And that’s what this is.”

Ahmed has starred in major films including “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and “Nightcrawler” alongside Jack Gyllenhaal; as the first South Asian to win an Emmy for his role in HBO’s “The Night Of,” he’s used to breaking barriers for brown creators and “Mogul Mowgli” is one reflection of the work that is yet to come from the actor.

 

 

More Film

  • LAS MIL Y UNA

    Panorama ‘One in a Thousand’ Opening Points to Berlin DNA

    BERLIN — If there’s one thing that marks the Berlinale apart from most of the world’s biggest festivals, it’s the warmth  and sophistication of the relation between visiting filmmakers and the Berlin Festival’s huge festival-going public. This year’s Panorama opening, marked by the world premiere of Argentine Clarisa Navas’ queer drama “One in a Thousand,” [...]

  • I Lost My Body Oscar Nominated

    Cannes' Critics' Week To Be Hosted in Revamped Venue

    Critics’ Week, the strand dedicated to first and second films which runs along side the Cannes Film Festival, will be hosted in a revamped venue starting this year for the 59th edition. The Miramar theater, where films and shorts selected for Critics’ Week are being screened, is being completely remodelled by the city of Cannes, [...]

  • comp

    Berlin: ‘Euphoria’s' Bobbi Salvor Menuez Joins Cast of Kuba Czekaj’s English Debut (EXCLUSIVE)

    Bobbi Salvör Menuez (HBO’s “Euphoria,” “Under the Silver Lake”) has joined an international cast for “Lipstick on the Glass,” the English-language debut of acclaimed Polish director Kuba Czekaj (“Baby Bump”), Variety has learned exclusively. Pic will star Agnieszka Podsiadlik (“Mug”), who previously collaborated with Czekaj on Berlin player “The Erlprince.” The international cast includes Menuez [...]

  • Martin Margiela

    Oscilloscope Swoops for U.S. Rights to Martin Margiela Feature Doc From Dogwoof (EXCLUSIVE)

    Oscilloscope has swooped for U.S. rights to a feature documentary on mysterious fashion designer Martin Margiela from doc specialist Dogwoof. The elusive Belgian designer, considered the “Banksy of fashion” because he never appears in public, is known for rising in the ranks from Jean Paul Gaultier’s assistant to creative director at Hermes and ultimately to an [...]

  • Goldie Review

    'Goldie': Film Review

    Slick Woods plays the titular streetwise 18-year-old New Yorker in “Goldie,” a character who’s constantly running toward, or away, from things — a life of perpetual motion that doesn’t actually get her anywhere. In the confident hands of Dutch writer-director Sam de Jong, Goldie’s story is one of big dreams and harsh realities, and the [...]

  • Charades Scores Flurry of Sales Across

    Charades Scores Flurry of Sales Across Prestige Animation Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

    Charades, the Paris-based sales company behind the Oscar-nominated “I Lost My Body” and “Mirai,” has closed a raft of deals on high-profile animated features, including “Little Nicholas” and “Marona’s Fantastic Tale.” Anca Damian’s “Marona’s Fantastic Tale,” which world premiered in competition at last year’s Annecy Film Festival and was nominated at the European Film Awards, [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Federation Entertainment Acquires Alejandro Amenabar’s ‘Thesis’ for Series Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paris and Los Angeles-based Federation Entertainment has acquired the TV format and remake rights to Alejandro Amenábar’s debut feature, “Thesis.” It’s a prime example of the value of key older movie titles from standout younger foreign-language auteurs. Producer of “The Bureau,” “Marseille,” “Bad Banks” and “Hostages,” Federation Entertainment will produce a drama series based on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad